Michael Jackson once flipped the script on Eminem after he was featured in an infamous 2004 diss in his Slim Shady era track.

There ain’t no better act of revenge like showing off your wealth and power against someone who thinks they have you backed against a wall.

In this case, the proverbial wall was the King of Pop being verbally slated for past allegations about his sexual conduct against children in Eminem’s ‘Just Lose It’ song.

In the music video, he dressed up as Santa and as Jackson, wearing a red sequinned jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

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While this all happened over two decades ago, people online have been bringing it up in light of the Michael biopic being released this year, which sees his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, take on the role of Jackson.

Anyway, Eminem is no stranger to getting into beef with others, including his mom, Debbie, his ex, Kim, Christina Aguilera, Elton John, Machine Gun Kelly, Jessica Simpson, Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, and the list keeps on going.

But it was in his noughties song that he seemingly took aim at Jackson, which led to him calling the lyrics ‘disrespectful’ in a conversation with a Los Angeles radio station.

At the time, he said: "I am very angry at Eminem's depiction of me in his video. I feel that it is outrageous and disrespectful. It is one thing to spoof, but it is another to be demeaning and insensitive."

Jackson continued: "I've admired Eminem as an artist, and was shocked by this. The video was inappropriate and disrespectful to me, my children, my family and the community at large."

Eminem's 'Just Lose It' took aim at Michael Jackson (YouTube/ @EminemMusic)

As for what Eminem said, he rapped in relation to Jackson’s child sexual abuse allegations, which the singer had vehemently denied and fought against since the 90s until his death in 2009, plastic surgery, and an incident in 1984 where Jackson's hair caught on fire during a Pepsi commercial.

He rapped: "Come here, little kiddies, on my lap,

"Guess who's back with a brand new rap?

"And I don't mean 'rap' as in a new case,

"Of child molestation accusations,

"Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah, no worries,

"Papa's got a brand new bag of toys,

"What else could I possibly do to make noise?

"I done touched on everything but little boys,

"And that's not a stab at Michael,

"That's just a metaphor, I'm just psycho,

"I go a little bit crazy sometimes,

"I get a little bit out of control with my rhymes."

Jackson made a brutal move (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Instead of retaliating lyrically, Jackson apparently became the part-owner of all of Eminem’s back catalogue in 2007, when his company Sony/ATV bought Famous Music, the company that owned the rapper’s music.

According to The New York Times, Sony paid out Jackson’s estate $370 million for a stake in a back catalogue of music, including Eminem’s songs.

But with the mega buyout, Jackson's parent company also had the ownership rights to Bjork, Shakira and Beck allusive music catalogue.

Jackson surprisingly did nothing with the lyrics of 'Just Lose It' once he bought out the company, despite calling it 'disrespectful' just a few years beforehand.

According to Boss Hunting, Eminem bought the publishing rights back for his music in 2016.