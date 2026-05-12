20 years on from winning American Idol and Taylor Hicks, now aged 49, is still making music — but his career has spanned much further than just singing.

Last night (May 11) marked the season 24 finale of American Idol, where Hannah Harper was crowned as this year's winner.

The 25-year-old singer from Missouri moved the judges to tears with her original song, 'String Cheese'.

Jordan McCullough came in second place, while Keyla Richardson came in third.

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Chatting to Gold Derby, Haper was asked hows feels about being this year's winner. She said: "It’s not real. I’m going to wake up tomorrow, right? Life’s going to be normal."

Someone who knows this feeling of winning very well is Taylor Hicks, who won season five of the hit show.

Hicks performed his original song 'Do I Make You Proud?' and two decades later, it's still one of his most popular songs to date.

His history-making win

Taylor Hicks was 29 years old when he won American Idol (Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)

Speaking to PEOPLE 20 years on from the moment he made history as American Idol's oldest winner, Hicks shared: "It's been a whirlwind since my win in showbusiness. I mean, I'm coming up on almost 23 or 24 years in showbusiness, and I wouldn't trade it for the world."

Winning the show had been a lifelong dream for Hicks, who was 29 years old at the time.

"The dream that I had when I was a little boy, in making it and being an entertainer, was realized on American Idol and [with] that win," he said.

Following his American Idol success, Hicks, now 49, has continued to make music and has released four studio albums. His latest single, 'The Mirror', was released on May 4.

Life since American Idol

Hicks has just released his new single 'The Mirror' (Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

As well as continuing music, Hicks has taken on roles in theater, television, and film.

In 2008, Hicks made his Broadway debut as Teen Angel in the musical Grease. Then, in 2019, he played Charlie Anderson in Serenbe Playhouse.

His acting hasn't just been on stage, either. In 2021, Hicks starred in Stars Fell on Alabama.

But a more unexpected venture Hicks has embarked upon since winning American Idol is opening a restaurant.

He opened SAW's Juke Joint in Birmingham, Alabama, in 2012. The regional restaurant chain was created by Mike Wilson, and SAW is an acronym for Sorry Ass Wilson.

Wilson and Hicks teamed up over a decade ago to open the third SAW's location, says TV Insider.

The restaurant sells BBQ food such as pulled pork, chicken, ribs, and baked potatoes.

Dancing with the Stars rumors

The singer recently made his American Idol return for the 'Class of 2006' reunion (Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

It's now rumored that Hicks will star on the next season of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS). Reports surfaced after Hicks starred on an anniversary episode of American Idol last week to mark 20 years since his season aired, which coincided with a DWTS crossover episode.

He was quizzed on the matter by PauseRewind, where Hicks teased: "It’s not a no for me. I've been such a fan of that show all of these years."

At the time of writing, only Maura Higgins and Ciara Miller have been confirmed to be taking part in the upcoming 35th season.

Watch this space!