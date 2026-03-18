Jordin Sparks has addressed her dealings with American Idol after she came first in the sixth season of the competition show.

They may not be as popular as they once were, but singing competitions used to basically be everywhere in the 2000s.

Everyone and their mom was trying to get on one, and go from civilian to celebrity overnight.

One of the big hitters in the genre of TV shows was definitely American Idol and it is true that it changed the lives of a lot of people, allowing them to go from unknowns to household names.

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Jordin Sparks is one of those household names after she won the sixth season of American Idol back in 2007.

However, fans have been curious to know what she actually gained from winning the show as the show’s first winner, Kelly Clarkson has indicated things weren’t all they were cracked up to be.

Sparks was asked if she had a similar experience to Clarkson (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation)

Speaking on the March 16 episode of Jenna & Sheinelle, Sparks confirmed she 'got [her] car' when she was asked whether she had a similar experience to Clarkson.

She continued: “I wasn't a part of season one. But you know, the first season of anything is a little crazy.”

She even joked that somebody should send Clarkson the car she says she did not receive from the show.

Sparks’ comments come a few days after Clarkson revealed she didn’t get the money or car she was expecting when she won the show.

Speaking to The Traitors winner, Rob Rausch, who is also waiting on receiving his winnings, Clarkson broke down her experience.

On the Kelly Clarkson Show, she said: “You probably weren’t alive when I was on American Idol.

“I literally was on the show, and they were like, ‘Oh, you win a million dollars’ or whatever. No, you didn’t. They lied. You did not. It was, like, a million dollars worth of investment in you.

“They said you get a car, and I needed it ‘cause my car was bashed in, and I couldn’t afford the deductible. I did not get a car. And then Clay Aiken, who didn’t win the second season, got a car.”

She went on to complain that the runner up of the second season, Clay Aiken, at least got a car and not only that, his mother got a car as well.

Recalling the situation, Clarkson added: “I was like, 'What the f***. I remember Clay telling me that the second season, he's like, 'Yeah, they gave my mom one.' I was like, 'I'm gonna actually kick your ass right now.'"

UNILAD has contacted American Idol for comment.