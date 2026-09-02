John Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon welcomes first child and reveals his very unique name

The son of legendary Beatle John Lennon has announced the birth of his baby boy.

Sean Ono Lennon, 50, and his girlfriend Charlotte Kemp Muhl, 39, posted the good news to Instagram on Tuesday (September 1), with a picture of their newborn.

The name they've chosen for him, however, has turned a few heads.

Sean captioned the post saying that the pair had 'created a human bean', adding: "His name is Aurelius, thank you!"

Advert

Aurelius comes from the Latin word for 'golden' or 'gilded', a name historically tied to Marcus Aurelius Antoninus, the Roman emperor and philosopher who ruled during the final stretch of the Pax Romana, the roughly 200-year stretch of relative peace across the Roman Empire.

The couple's announcement quickly drew a wave of messages from famous friends.

Sean Ono Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl met at Coachella in 2005 (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Patti Smith commented: "Oh Sean, I'm so happy for you both." While Paris Hilton wrote: "Congratulations on your new baby."

Willow Smith responded with a string of emojis, including a crying face, a heart and prayer hands.

Muhl and Sean, who are a model and a musician respectively, have been dating since 2007 after crossing paths at Coachella festival back in 2005.

Sean told MusicRadar in 2010 that the early stages of their relationship played out mostly on paper: "We developed our relationship through writing letters, postcards and emails, and it made our relationship stronger in the long run."

The couple have welcomed a baby boy (Sean Ono Lennon/Instagram)

Muhl also shared her own set of photos, including several of her walking through water with Aurelias strapped into a baby harness, alongside a picture of him asleep.

She captioned the post: "Am convinced DNA is agentic alien quaternary code.

"The sleep-deprivation only adds to the surrealism… Burping technique tips welcome.

"Been playing him Aphex Twin and Stravinsky. Meconium is crazy."

Sean, the son of the late John Lennon and Yoko Ono, 93, has released four solo albums and five alongside his mother, plus three more with psych-rock outfit the Claypool Lennon Delirium.

He's the first grandchild of John Lennon and Yoko Ono (Sean Ono Lennon/Instagram)

As a producer, his credits include Lana Del Rey's 2017 album Lust for Life, on which the pair also duet on the track 'Tomorrow Never Came'.

"I never played music because I was good at it," Lennon revealed to People in 2024. "I lost my father and I didn't know how to fill that void. Learning how to play his songs on guitar was a way to process the loss with an activity that made me feel connected to him."

He added: "When you’ve lost a parent, things like that motivate you - because you're trying to find them. Making music always made me feel like I was getting to know him better."

Speaking to The Independent last year, Lennon reflected on carrying his parents' legacy, echoing that his interest in music began with his father: "I always felt like music was a way of getting closer to him."

He also touched on protecting his mother's privacy these days, noting Yoko no longer wishes to engage with the press.