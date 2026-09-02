John Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon welcomes first child and reveals his very unique name
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John Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon welcomes first child and reveals his very unique name

The star's famous friends have flooded the post with sweet messages

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Sean Ono Lennon/Instagram

Topics: Celebrity, Entertainment, Parenting

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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