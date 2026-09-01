Dolly Parton’s estate announces huge ‘celebration of a lifetime’ instead of public memorial after star's death
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Dolly Parton’s estate announces huge ‘celebration of a lifetime’ instead of public memorial after star's death

The event was originally planned for January 2026

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Pete Still/Redferns

Topics: Dolly Parton, Music, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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