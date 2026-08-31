Dolly Parton set to reach ‘huge’ milestone days after her death
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Dolly Parton set to reach ‘huge’ milestone days after her death

Dolly Parton passed away on August 25th after a 'brief battle' with cancer

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Topics: Dolly Parton, Music

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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