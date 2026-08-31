Dolly Parton set to reach ‘huge’ milestone days after her death

Dolly Parton’s career could go up another level and secure a huge milestone for the first time after her sad passing just days ago.

The '9-5' hitmaker died aged 80 last week after, with the cause later being confirmed in a statement by family as a 'brief battle with cancer', which did not specify which one.

A statement released by her representatives said at the time: "Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand."

On Friday (August 28), Dolly was laid to rest during her private funeral, and the world has continued to mourn the loss of a legend.

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Dolly Parton's music is picking up speed again (Photo by UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

But in doing so, have catapulted Dolly’s music back into the mainstream.

Now, she’s on her way to her first-ever number one on the Official Singles Charts after fans began streaming ‘9 to 5’, her1980 hit that she created for her film of the same name.

While we all love the song, it shockingly only reached 47 on the charts in 1981.

However, after being played all over the world for the last six days, it is now at number 12.

This means she’s just two away from hitting the top 10 this week with her work-life hit.

While that’s climbing, there are a couple that have already broke the top 10.

Jolene is at number two, and her duet with Kenny Rogers duet, Islands in the Stream, hit number six.

Dolly’s 2007 album ‘The Very Best of Dolly Parton’, is also back on the Official Album Downloads chart at number one – a first for the star.

Would it surprise you if I told you those figures are for the UK, too?

As it turns out, the Brits are big on Dolly.

Her music is charting after her death (Photo by: Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Images)

In light of her post-humous achievement, Dolly’s last appearance now means more to fans than ever.

The star was due to appear at her Dollywood Tennessee attraction on August 14, for the grand opening of its new ride NightFlight Expedition.

However, she revealed she had been advised by her doctors to stay away from traveling.

In the clip, which was shared on social media, Dolly said in a recorded annoucement: "I'm still in Nashville, and I'm sorry about that. I'm supposed to be there in person like we planned.

"I’ve told you before, all my fans, that I’ve had a few little health issues and sometimes I get a little dizzy and I get dehydrated. And I’m dehydrated."

The country legend added: "So my Nashville doctor has kind of clipped my wings, saying, 'You ain’t traveling this week', So I guess if your doctor tells you, 'You ain’t traveling this week', you ain’t traveling this week."

Sadly, she passed 11 days later.