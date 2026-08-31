Miley Cyrus fans spot another major clue about her new era after she debuts bold new name

Miley Cyrus might have hinted that her 'new era' was coming in the lead up to her big announcement.

Cyrus' website has undergone a rebrand recently, where the 'Flowers' hitmaker has seemingly ditched her famous last name.

Her website's URL is now 'mileyofficial.com' and the home page just has 'Miley' on it.

The move comes shortly after Cyrus signed with Atlantic Records, having previously been with Sony Music’s Columbia Records.

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While at the label she released her hit album 'Endless Summer Vacation' which featured her Grammy Award-winning record 'Flowers'.

Cyrus' new label also has the likes of Bruno Mars, Charli XCX, Cardi B, and Kehlani on its books.

The singer's devoted fans have since gone into investigation mode and have been scrawling the internet for any signs about Cyrus' new era and clues on what's to come.

Fans are eagerly awaiting a new album from Miley Cyrus (mileycyrus/Instagram)

One fan believes that Cyrus, 33, knew she was going to drop her surname as a photo of her with her signature shows her just using a first name.

A fan account on Twitter said: "A few days ago, the Smilers noticed that Miley was practicing a new autograph using just 'Miley.' Today, the official site stopped displaying the 'Cyrus'."

Her apparent decision to ditch her well-known surname has divided fans. One person penned on social media: "Oh, if it's just the album name, that's fine, but if they take Cyrus out of the stage name, it'll be sad."

A second said: "It doesn't make sense to remove the Cyrus, it's her brand, the big problem with the dad again isn't because she wished him happy birthday now, it must just be the new album."

"I think it's her self-titled one (I want to believe that because it's not possible she wants to drop that iconic surname)," added a third.

Cyrus' latest news come shortly after the passing of her godmother and country music icon, Dolly Parton.

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer posted a moving tribute to Parton on Instagram in the days that followed her passing. She died aged 80 on August 25 following a short cancer battle.

Cyrus wrote: "The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.

"What I know is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis.

"I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things."

Parton played Aunt Dolly on Cyrus’s breakout TV show, Hannah Montana. They also performed a number of duets together including a cover of 'Wrecking Ball' for Parton’s 2023 rock album 'Rockstar'.