Miley Cyrus fans spot another major clue about her new era after she debuts bold new name
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Miley Cyrus fans spot another major clue about her new era after she debuts bold new name

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker has sent her fans into a frenzy with her latest announcement

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Topics: Miley Cyrus, Entertainment, Music, News, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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