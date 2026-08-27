CNN issues apology to Dolly Parton’s family after airing wrong image of late singer

CNN has apologized to the family of Dolly Parton after allegedly incorrectly showing the wrong photo to break the news of the music legend's death.

The broadcast in question was on Tuesday evening (August 25) after the world began to find out about Dolly's passing.

There, on the network's Laura Coates Live show at 11pm, during a report about the death of the star, they threw up an image to accompany the announcement.

However, instead of being one of Dolly, it was instead of an impersonator.

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Specifically, Kelly Vohnn, a Las Vegas performer who has made a name for herself impersonating the music star.

The image, per Variety, was of Vohnn as she attended the screening of the Song Sung Blue movie at Brenden Theatres at the Palms Casino Resort.

In a statement to the outlet, CNN said of the mistake: “We regret the error and apologize to the Parton family.”

Dolly Parton passed away on August 25 (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

However, Vohnn was also made aware of the mistake quite soon after it occurred and felt it was 'weird'.

Speaking with the New York Post, Vohnn said: “I started getting all these texts in from friends saying that I was on CNN, and I couldn’t believe it.”

She continued: “I was already heartbroken at losing Dolly because of how much she has given to me as a woman and an artist. But then to see these images of me on screen was just weird.”

The shock announcement of Dolly's passing was confirmed by representatives of the star, who said in a statement that the 80-year-old passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones and close family.

The statement read: “Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand."

CNN used this image of Kelly Vohnn to announce the passing of Dolly (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Focus Features)

It added: “Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact. After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones.”

The plans for Dolly's funeral have since been confirmed by her family.

In a statement posted by her loved ones on Instagram, they explained how they want to send her off.

It read: "At Dolly’s request, a small, private service will be held for immediate family.

"Dolly’s fans and friends from around the world are encouraged to pay tribute to Dolly on social media by tagging @DollyParton or by leaving a message."

Her family has also asked for donations to be made to her Imagination Library, which is a charity that gifts books to children in need around the US.