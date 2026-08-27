CNN issues apology to Dolly Parton’s family after airing wrong image of late singer
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CNN issues apology to Dolly Parton’s family after airing wrong image of late singer

Dolly Parton passed away on August 25 after a 'brief' battle with cancer, per her family's statement

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Chirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Topics: Dolly Parton, Music, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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