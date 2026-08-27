Storm name chosen 30 years ago is an 'astounding coincidence' after Dolly Parton's death, expert says
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Storm name chosen 30 years ago is an 'astounding coincidence' after Dolly Parton's death, expert says

Dolly Parton's passing comes at a time when meteorologists name their storms a touching moniker

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Topics: Dolly Parton, Weather, Music, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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