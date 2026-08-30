Miley Cyrus debuts new name as she launches next era

Fans believe Miley Cyrus is about to drop something big after hinting at a big change on her website.

Singers are honestly the best people at foreshadowing their new directions.

For example, Taylor Swift had been promoting her The Life of a Showgirl album for years before anyone had noticed.

But now it seems that Miley is also doing something behind the scenes that fans are quickly losing their minds over in anticipation.

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The country pop star recently dished on Swift during an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast after she was asked how Taylor Swift ended up being part of Hannah Montana: The Movie in 2009.

"Get the tea kettle," Miley said, adding: “Okay, so the way that Taylor Swift ended up in the Hannah Montana movie was because, this was kind of at the beginning of her career and they were looking for someone that authentically – no shade – would be performing in a barn.

Miley Cyrus's new era starts now (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

"We both performed in the barn, and so she came and did the performance. And she had written a song for Hannah Montana, 'You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home',” she added.

Hmmm. With that time spent together, maybe Swift gave her some tips on building suspense for new music?

Anyway, back to Miley’s latest hint.

If you go and take a look on her website...you’ll see something very important has been removed.

Her surname.

Appearing to have dropped ‘Cyrus’ from her branding, it looks like Miley is joining the likes of Cher and Madonna in only keeping her first name.

Now that this detail has been recognized, it can only mean one thing: new music.

Fans who think this must be the case have rightly been freaking out on X.

One user said: “miley dropping cyrus from her website feels like the most miley move ever, she rebrands every era and it always ends up being the right call.”

“the way miley rebrands every era and somehow makes every new version of herself work will never not impress me,” another wrote.

Someone else added: “She’s about to release something beautiful…”

A fourth speculated: “yeah something is definitely coming. she’s really giving us little clues before the new era even starts, I’m so ready fr.”

She's just 'Miley' (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

It has been a tough week for Miley, who recently lost her godmother, country music icon, Dolly Parton.

Parton died on Tuesday (August 25) in Nashville after what her publicist described as a brief battle with cancer.

Miley, who has known Parton since birth, took to Instagram to share her heartbreak over the news, as she wrote: "The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share.

"Our most sacred moments were private and they'll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.

"What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis.

"I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We're in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things."

UNILAD reached out to the representatives of Miley Cyrus for comment.