J. Cole cancels concert after crew member dies in highway crash

The rapper's show in Sacramento, California, was canceled at the last minute following the tragic death of a member of his touring crew.

The star was due to perform at Golden 1 Center as part of 'The Fall-Off Tour', during which he is set to perform in 50 cities across more than 15 countries.

But a last minute cancelation was made yesterday (August 27), when it was announced that a member of his touring crew had died in a road traffic accident.

Writing on Instagram, the venue said: "Following the tragic passing of a member of the touring crew in a trucking accident this morning, J. Cole's show scheduled for tonight, August 27, at Golden 1 Center has been canceled.

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"Our thoughts are with the crew member's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

The statement continued: "Guests who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically.

It's unclear whether any future tour dates will be affected. (Erika Goldring/WireImage)

"Remaining guests may seek refunds at their original point of purchase."

The identity of the victim has now been confirmed by the Yolo County Coroner’s Office as 66-year-old Jarlath Parkinson of Jackson, South Carolina.

J. Cole has not yet released a statement of his own.

California Highway Patrol reported that the crew member was traveling with equipment from Tuesday night's show in Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, when the semi-truck veered off the interstate highway and overturned.

Sgt. David Barker of the California Highway Patrol said in a statement: "It’s unknown at this time, may have been a distraction or fell asleep. Unfortunately, the solo occupant did not survive the crash."

His last full global solo arena tour was in 2017. (Prince Williams/WireImage)

Authorities later said that the driver drifted onto the right shoulder and attempted to return to the road. Parkinson then reportedly lost control and the big rig overturned.

"It's the most dangerous highway," one fan wrote on Instagram, "Prayers for the family."

As another added: "Absolutely horrible, prayers for all affected and his family."

His next scheduled tour dates are set for Oakland, California on Saturday (August 29) and Sunday (August 30). He will then head to Los Angeles for two shows the following week. But in light of the tragedy, it's unclear whether any additional upcoming shows will also be canceled or rescheduled.

Before this ongoing run, his last major co-headlining tour was 'The Off-Season Tour' with artist 21 Savage, which took place from September 2021 to April 2022.

His last full global solo arena run prior to 2026 was the '4 Your Eyez Only World Tour' in 2017.