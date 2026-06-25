Lionel Richie was forced to cancel the first show of his tour last night, after saying he 'felt dizzy' on stage.

The 77-year-old took to the stage in Minnesota to kick off the first night of his Sing a Song All Night Long Tour, with band Earth, Wind & Fire - but it was unfortunately cut short.

During a performance of his hit song Dancing on the Ceiling, Richie was seen sitting down on the stairs on the stage, videos on social media, shared by @PatKessler, show.

He then got back up, but shortly after, sat back down on the stage at the Grand Casino Arena.

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“When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your ass down,” he told the crowd, according to the The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Concertgoers on X, formerly known as Twitter claim the singer performed Three Times a Lady by his piano after, before announcing unplanned intermission, in which he never returned to the stage.

BREAKING: Lionel Ritchie concert in St Paul at Grand Casino Arena canceled mid-show. Ritchie sat down on stage during “Dancing on the Ceiling”, said he felt dizzy. Performed one more song at piano, “Three Times a Lady”, then announced unplanned intermission. Did not return. pic.twitter.com/RNalkYHnmG — Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) June 25, 2026





His five band members are said to have stayed onstage for 15 minutes before leaving.

40 minutes later, saxophonist, Dino Soldo explained that Richie wouldn't be able to continue as he was feeling unwell.

The crowd were then told that 'further information would be available'.

Richie had previously posted about how excited he was for the show on Instagram, with Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris saying there had been no indication of ill health before the show.

“He’s a little dehydrated,” the drummer told The Minnesota Star Tribune., although he was unaware on the star's current health situation.

It is said that the Hello singer exited the stage after 55 minutes of the scheduled 90 minute performance.

Richie performed one more song by the piano before exiting the stage (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Acrisure Amphitheater)

He's due to perform in Chicago for his next show this Friday, although as of the time of writing, there is no confirmation on whether the show will go ahead or not.

The star's latest Instagram post, which documented his soundcheck for the first show, has been flooded with well wishes from fans.

"Hope you’re feeling better after your intermission you took," one penned. "We’re praying out here in the audience. You’re doing great! Stay hydrated."

Another wrote: "Hope you are feeling better. Take care of yourself! We love you and enjoyed every minute of the show tonight. Your fans will always support you!"

As of present, Richie is scheduled to head to 26 cities throughout the summer.

UNILAD has contacted reps of Lionel Richie for comment.



