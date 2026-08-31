Paris Jackson says new songs about Michael Jackson reveals her ‘honest experience’

Paris Jackson is honoring her late father, Michael Jackson, in two new songs she announced the release of to fans online.

The 28-year-old singer, actress and daughter of the King of Pop and Debbie Rowe dropped two singles in a shock post to her Instagram account on August 29 – her father’s birthday.

The songs, which were recorded with the music company Republic Records, feature ‘the breeze’ and ‘just me and you’.

Paris wrote of the meaning of the songs in her announcement, which included a picture of herself as a baby: “It’s not a tribute. It’s not a commemoration. It’s not a demonstration of any kind. It is a letter. It is a poem of the sonic variety. It is my honest experience — with love, loss, and para-social relationships vs a personal one.”

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Paris Jackson's music has been released (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Paris is currently on her first headlining tour, her Zombies Tour, which has seen her play her music across North America, and headline for Taylor Momsen’s The Pretty Reckless.

After this, she’ll be seen in Europe and the U.K. this fall, and with this news, it could include her tracks.

Speaking about the tracks and what inspired them with Zane Lowe, published today (August 31).

“I’m so proud of this double single. I’m so proud of my coming into my own as a producer and coming into my own as a songwriter and also saying f*** the rules, we’re not gonna have a chorus, we’re not gonna have a bridge. The first one’s gonna be the letter, and the kind of spoken word, and the second one is gonna be some verses and a chorus with a weird instrumental thing at the end,” she said in her interview.

Paris added: “But by no means does it feel like a complete message of, ‘well, this is all I have to say about this.’ It’s like I’m probably just gonna keep the rest of it to myself for now.”





Her song ‘the breeze’ features lyrics that appear to talk about missing someone who is no longer there...which could be about her dad’s 2009 death.

Some of the lines are:

“Can we just meet for just a moment?

Can you hold me?

'Cause I'm so broken

Lose a mask

Send me an omen

Take each task and I'll stay focused”

As for ‘just me and you’, the lyrics point to some sort of performance the person she is singing about feels the need to complete for onlookers.

She sings:

“I'll see you in my sleep

They won't need to stare

It's just you and me

There's no need to keep them amused

Got nothing to prove when it's me and you”

Her words have some dark points, particularly when it appears to depict someone taking everything they can from someone she loves, even when they are no longer here.

She sings: “Sucking on your bones is the final act / They ate you alive / Would you look at that? / Even in death, when there’s nothing left.”