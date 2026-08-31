Gal Gadot reveals she never made the cut for Tom Cruise's famous $125 holiday cake list

She might be one of the biggest action stars on the planet, but Gal Gadot has admitted that even playing Wonder Woman isn't enough to secure a spot on Hollywood’s most exclusive holiday gift list.

Speaking during a recent appearance on The Armchair Expert podcast, the 41-year-old actress revealed that she has never received Tom Cruise’s legendary annual Christmas cake—the coveted sweet treat that has become one of the film industry’s most famous traditions.

Every December, the Mission: Impossible star famously dispatches hundreds of bespoke white chocolate coconut bundt cakes to friends, former co-stars, directors, and industry heavyweights across the globe.

Baked by Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, California, the $125 confection features chunks of white chocolate mixed into coconut-infused batter, coated in rich cream cheese frosting, and generously dusted with toasted coconut flakes.

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Over the years, getting on "The Cruise Cake List" has become an unofficial badge of honor in show business, with stars openly boasting about their deliveries. However, Gadot admitted that her doorstep has remained notably cake-free during the festive season.

Gal recalled the unexpected snub when quizzed about whether she had ever received one of the iconic cakes (The Armchair Expert Podcast / Youtube)

When the subject of Cruise’s legendary holiday mailing list came up during the interview, Gadot laughed off the omission, confirming that she has never been among the lucky recipients of the luxury dessert.

“Have you gotten a cake from him?” Host Dax Shepard asked, prompting Gadot to shake her head.

“What cake? He makes cakes?” the Death on the Nile star responded.

“He sends the same cake to everyone — most of the people he’s worked with,” Shepard explained.

“Well, I worked with him for one night,” she said. “Tom, it’s fine. It’s okay. I can take it.”

She later added, “I don’t like cakes. I don’t like cakes. It’s fine. I like chocolates.”

The Hollywood tradition has taken on a life of its own in recent years as fellow celebrities regularly share their obsession with the annual delivery.

Tom Hanks, Kirsten Dunst, Henry Cavill, Glen Powell, Rosie O’Donnell, and Jon Hamm have all publicly raved about the cake.

Hanks previously joked on The Graham Norton Show that the dessert is so extraordinarily rich that staff in his production office treat its arrival like a national holiday, setting a timer to finish it in a single afternoon.

Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell admitted that he and his family look forward to the delivery all year, describing it as the single most delicious baked good he has ever tasted.

Brooke Shields has even spoken about the heartbreak of falling off the list, revealing in an interview that after receiving the cake for several consecutive years, the deliveries suddenly stopped without explanation.

Cruise himself has previously admitted to sending out hundreds of the cakes every year despite rarely eating them himself due to his rigorous physical training regimens, joking on The Late Late Show that he takes vicarious pleasure in hearing his friends indulge in the sugar rush instead.

While Gadot may not have experienced the famous Doan's Bakery delivery just yet, with major blockbuster franchises under her belt, fans are holding out hope that her next team-up might finally land her on Cruise's holiday spreadsheet.