Gal Gadot reveals she never made the cut for Tom Cruise's famous $125 holiday cake list
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Gal Gadot reveals she never made the cut for Tom Cruise's famous $125 holiday cake list

The Wonder Woman star admitted that despite her A-list status, she has never received his legendary holiday bundt cake

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: The Armchair Expert with Dax Shephard podcast / Youtube

Topics: Gal Gadot, Tom Cruise, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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