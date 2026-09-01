Dolly Parton's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized just one week after her death
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Dolly Parton's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized just one week after her death

Crews have rushed to repair the country legend's sidewalk monument after visitors discovered flowers stolen and her name scratched off.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Topics: Dolly Parton, Celebrity, Hollywood

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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