Dolly Parton's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized just one week after her death

Emergency repairs are officially underway along Hollywood Boulevard after Dolly Parton’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized just one week after the country music icon’s passing.

The 80-year-old entertainment legend died last Tuesday following a brief battle with cancer, sparking an immediate worldwide outpouring of grief.

In the days following her death, Parton's sidewalk star—originally dedicated in 1984—became a massive focal point for mourners, who piled hundreds of bouquets, handwritten cards, and musical tributes around the marker.

However, the memorial site took a heartbreaking turn late Monday evening when visiting fans discovered that someone had intentionally vandalized the tribute.

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Witnesses and photos shared across social media revealed that several floral arrangements had been stolen from the pavement and heavy, visible gouges had been scratched directly into the terrazzo surface, specifically targeting and scratching over Parton’s name.

Dolly's star was already cracked prior to the callous act ( Slick/Star Max/GC Images)

Ana Martinez, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, confirmed that officials were alerted by a distressed fan on Monday night regarding the scratches and missing flowers.

Speaking to outlets on Tuesday, Martinez clarified that while the star had already developed minor natural cracks over the decades and had routine maintenance tentatively penciled in, the Chamber and the Hollywood Historic Trust immediately brought in specialized repair crews on Tuesday morning to address the deliberate defacement.

"The flowers had been removed yesterday morning in order to do the scheduled repair on the star today," Martinez explained, noting that crews are working to cut out the damaged surface and re-pour the marker.

"The repairs are currently ongoing and are done by the Hollywood Historic Trust which maintains and repairs the Walk of Fame stars. The star will cure and will be polished on Friday for fans to enjoy."

The country icon died last week (Pete Still/Redferns)

The act of disrespect has sparked widespread fury across social media, with fans voicing their disgust that anyone would desecrate a memorial for one of pop culture’s most universally cherished and unifying figures.

"She is the last celebrity I would expect anyone to show this kind of rage towards," one devastated fan wrote online. "How miserable of a person would you have to be to hate Dolly Parton?"

Despite the upsetting incident, local officials confirmed that security will monitor the site while the fresh materials set, ensuring mourners can return to pay their respects peacefully once the star is re-polished at the end of the week.



