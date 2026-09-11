Aaron Rodgers breaks silence on Shailene Woodley split with explosive new claims
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Aaron Rodgers breaks silence on Shailene Woodley split with explosive new claims

The former couple announced the end of their engagement in February 2022

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Topics: NFL, Celebrity

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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