Jennifer Lawrence issues warning to toxic fans as she joins Instagram for the first time

Jennifer Lawrence has issued a warning to toxic fans with her first post on Instagram after creating an account on the popular social media site for the first time.

The actor has already garnered a whopping 1.4 million followers just a matter of hours after joining Instagram, with her fans keen to see what Lawrence gets up to away from screen.

First of all, Lawrence has made it very clear she won't be sticking around on Instagram if she sees any mean comments.

Speaking in a short video posted to Instagram, Lawrence said: "So yeah, I am giving it a shot and if anyone says anything negative I will quit immediately, no questions asked.

Advert

"If anyone thinks something mean, I will know and I will quit."

The 36-year-old doubled down on her comments, as she took to her Instagram Stories a short while after to pen: "Please be mindful that any mean or aggressive comments can negatively affect the baby. It’s me. I’m the baby."

Lawrence is currently following 46 people on Instagram, including Miss Piggy, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Meanwhile, Variety notes Lawrence also follows Amelia Dimoldenberg, Daniel Kaluuya, Evan Ross Katz, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Keke Palmer, Derek Blasberg, NPR, Jonathan Anderson, Andy Cohen, Emily Ratajkowski.

Knowing how toxic social media can be at times, here's hoping Lawrence manages to avoid all the toxic comments out there.

It comes after Lawrence opened up on a health condition, as she explained why she's always seen wearing a scarf.

Lawrence told Vogue that she has melasma spots.

She shared: "I’ve been wearing a scarf over my melasma spots ever since I started Tret [a medication used to treat acne and sun-damaged skin], which of course I get photographed and people think I’m making some sort of fashion statement."

The actor recently spoke about why she wears scarfs (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

"I’m literally just haggard and scaling and trying to survive."

Melasma as 'a skin condition that causes patches and spots, usually on the face, which are darker than your natural skin tone', according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD).

The AAD adds: "Many people who have melasma say the dark spots and patches become more noticeable during the summer and fade in winter.

"For this reason, it is important to use sunscreen every day and wear a wide-brimmed hat to keep the spots from getting darker or returning."