Jennifer Lawrence issues warning to toxic fans as she joins Instagram for the first time
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Jennifer Lawrence issues warning to toxic fans as she joins Instagram for the first time

The actor has insisted she will 'quit' Instagram if she sees toxic fans in her comments section

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Topics: Jennifer Lawrence, Instagram, Social Media

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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