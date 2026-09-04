Jennifer Lawrence explains why she's always seen wearing a scarf as she opens up on health condition

Jennifer Lawrence is known for making a fashion statement, but she insists that her decision to wear a scarf all the time isn't one.

Lawrence has been spotted on numerous occasions with a scarf wrapped around her head. Sometimes it's a chic silk scarf, while other times it's a thicker, warmer accessory.

While she looks pretty cool when rocking this look, it isn't for fashion purposes but to cover something up.

In an new interview with Vogue, Lawrence revealed that she has melasma spots.

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After discussing sun protection and revealing that she uses SPF on her hands, Lawrence shared: "I’ve been wearing a scarf over my melasma spots ever since I started Tret [a medication used to treat acne and sun-damaged skin], which of course I get photographed and people think I’m making some sort of fashion statement."

Jennifer Lawrence says that she has melasma spots on her face (Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

"I’m literally just haggard and scaling and trying to survive," she added.

The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) describes melasma as 'a skin condition that causes patches and spots, usually on the face, which are darker than your natural skin tone'.

Apparently it's more common in women, with some developing the condition during pregnancy.

The AAD adds: "Many people who have melasma say the dark spots and patches become more noticeable during the summer and fade in winter.

"For this reason, it is important to use sunscreen every day and wear a wide-brimmed hat to keep the spots from getting darker or returning."

36-year-old Lawrence went on to tell Vogue that she wears a scarf that way that she's been pictured doing around her face and head because it's on her chin and cheeks that she has developed melasma spots.

"There’s no amount of looking goofy that I’m going to care about more than my melasma," Lawrence insisted.

Elsewhere in her conversation with the fashion magazine, Lawrence shared her thoughts on Botox and revealed that she'd like to have buccal fat removal. The cosmetic procedure involves surgically extracting fat pads from inside the lower cheeks to carve out a more chiselled, hollowed cheekbone structure.

As to why she hasn't had it, the Silver Linings Playbook actress said it's because 'everybody would know'.

She has had 'baby Botox', though. The difference between traditional Botox and 'baby Botox' is that the latter uses smaller microdoses to soften fine lines while keeping natural facial movement – something that's undeniably important as an actor.

"I need to have movement in my face—I get baby Botox, but I can't do a lot," said Lawrence.

The actress says she has baby Botox (Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

She isn't alone in her love of 'baby Botox'. Kendall Jenner, whom Lawrence is a fan of (and the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan), revealed earlier this year that she's had the so-called tweakment too.

Addressing the rumors that she's had a 'full facial reconstruction', Jenner said on the In Your Dreams podcast: "I've never had any plastic surgery on my face. I've never had any work done."

She added that she has had 'baby Botox' in her forehead, however.