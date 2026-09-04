Jennifer Lawrence explains why she's always seen wearing a scarf as she opens up on health condition
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Jennifer Lawrence explains why she's always seen wearing a scarf as she opens up on health condition

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence also shared her stance on Botox and other cosmetic procedures

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Topics: Jennifer Lawrence, Beauty, Fashion, News, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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