Benny Blanco shares the one thing he wanted in an 'ideal partner' before meeting wife Selena Gomez

Many could argue that Benny Blanco manifested his relationship with Selena Gomez, as he revealed he wrote a list of what he wanted in an ideal partner, after a suggestion from his therapist.

Blanco, 38, and Gomez, 34, are preparing to celebrate their wedding anniversary at the end of this month, something the music producer never thought would happen, revealing during an appearance on The Mel Robbins Podcast that he 'thought there was something wrong with him'.

“I said, ‘I really wanna find the right partner, and I’m doing something wrong. I can’t find the person that I’m gonna spend the rest of my life with, and I want to do that,’” he thought, before meeting his now wife.

Blanco then revealed he came up with 'some guidelines and a list,' with his therapist telling him to note down what he wanted in an ideal partner.

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The producer didn't hide the fact that he had a number of things on his list, telling the podcast host that his first was to make sure his partner was 'age appropriate'.

The couple were recently spotted looking happier than ever in Venice (Photo by Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images)

“Then the second thing on my list was, someone who’s nice. Nice, caring, compassionate, like someone who’s a nice person,” he told listeners.

A positive person was the third most important thing for Blanco, who said he wanted someone who 'woke up generally happy.'

"And if they were sad, they were doing something about it. Like they were going to therapy, they were taking medicine if they need to, they were doing yoga," clarifying that he wanted someone who was actively trying to change things.

The Eastside hitmaker revealed that everything on his list was broad, but if someone didn't meet them, they were cut.

Despite only striking up a romantic relationship in 2023, the celebrity couple first met 15 years ago while working together, but just remained friends - as he expressed how important timing was in romantic relationships.

“We always talk about how it never would’ve worked out if it were at a different time or place in our lives, because neither one of us would’ve likely been ready.”

The couple met years before their relationship became romantic (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Before dating Blanco, Gomez was famously in a relationship with Justin Bieber. The couple began dating in 2010, and had an on-off relationship, before parting ways for good in 2018.

During a break between the couple, Gomez began dating The Weeknd, real name, Abel Tesfaye. The former couple dated from January 2017 - October 2017, it's been reported.

As for Blanco, he was in a relationship with model Elsie Hewitt. The former couple dated from 2019 - 2020 after they met on the set of his music video for the hit song Graduation, alongside Juice WRLD.

Despite drawing up exactly what he wanted, and having dating models in the past, Blanco also spoke on the podcast about how he was immensely surprised when the Disney Channel alum asked him out on a date for the first time.

"I always think those are the best type of relationships," he added.



