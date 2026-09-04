Benny Blanco shares the one thing he wanted in an 'ideal partner' before meeting wife Selena Gomez
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Benny Blanco shares the one thing he wanted in an 'ideal partner' before meeting wife Selena Gomez

The music producer sat down with his therapist after believing he was 'doing something wrong'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Topics: Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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