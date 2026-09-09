Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's net worth revealed as king shares letter outlining her future in Royal Family

After six years in the US, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially moved back to the UK.

The couple stepped down from royal duties in 2020, two years after marrying at Windsor Castle. They then moved to the States and lived in a mansion in Montecito, California.

They've since moved back to England, but King Charles has outlined that the pair will continue to be 'private citizens' and are 'no longer working members of the Royal Family'.

Harry's decision to step away from royal duties meant that he and his wife were no longer eligible for funding from things like The Sovereign Grant (the annual payment made to the British monarchy every year). As of 2025, this annual fund stood at £86.3 million a year, said Guide London.

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While Harry won't get any of this huge figure, he's managed to make money in other ways over the last few years alongside his wife.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the famous couple have a combined net worth of $60 million.

Meghan's wealth has increased drastically since marrying the king's son. Per the website, the Suits star had a net worth of $5 million, while Harry entered the marriage with a net worth of $20 million.

Princess Diana inheritance

Princess Diana left a small fortune for both her sons after her passing (Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)

Speaking in 2021, Harry explained to Oprah Winfrey in one of his first interviews after ditching royal life that he was living off the money his late mother Princess Diana had left him.

"I have what my mum left me and without that we wouldn’t have been able to do this," he said of their move to the States, adding: "It’s like she saw it coming and she’s been with us through this whole process."

The Independent reported that Princess Diana left an estate of £21 million, but £8 million was taken in inheritance tax. The remainder was split equally between Harry and his brother, Prince William.

Her estate was made up of stocks and shares, jewelry, her multi-million pound divorce settlement from Charles, and her clothing and personal items.

Queen Elizabeth is also said to have left roughly £14 million to both Harry and William to split between them.

Acting career and blog income

Meghan Markle pictured with her Suits co-stars (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NBCUniversal/USA Network)

As for Meghan's initial $5 million worth, this stemmed from her acting career. She made her acting debut in General Hospital and then went on to play Rachel Zane in seven seasons of Suits.

In her final two seasons, the 45-year-old was said to be making $50,000 per episode – a jump from $35,000 for seasons one through four.

Meghan also had her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, which was rumored to make her roughly $80,000 a year from endorsements, sponsorship and branding, HELLO! reported.

She shut down the blog in 2017, three years after starting it.

Book and Netflix deals

Prince Harry's book hit shelves in January 2023 (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

As to how the couple have drastically increased their combined net worth in more recent years, this all comes from the help Netflix and book deals.

In 2023, Harry released his bombshell memoir 'Spare'. According to reports, the dad-of-two received an upfront payment of $20 million from Penguin Random House as part of a multi-book agreement.

Meanwhile the couple had their six-part Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, which aired in 2022.

There have been various reports on how much they were paid for the partnership with the streamer; some have suggested they bagged $60 million, while others said it was as much as $100 million, BBC reported.

The couple have recently moved back to the UK (Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: A timeline of key events

July 2016

Meghan and Harry are set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

November 2016

Harry confirms Meghan is his girlfriend and condemns the media for subjecting her ‘to a wave of abuse and harassment’.

A statement from his communications secretary reads: “Some of this has been very public - the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.

“Some of it has been hidden from the public - the nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories out of papers; her mother having to struggle past photographers in order to get to her front door; the attempts of reporters and photographers to gain illegal entry to her home and the calls to police that followed; the substantial bribes offered by papers to her ex-boyfriend; the bombardment of nearly every friend, co-worker, and loved one in her life.”

November 2017

The couple announce their engagement.

May 2018

Meghan and Harry tie the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

2019

Prince Harry launches legal action against News Group Newspapers and Mirror Group Newspapers over alleged phone hacking and the unlawful interception of his voicemails.

May 2019

Prince Archie is born on 6 May at the Portland Hospital in London.

January 2020

Meghan and Harry announce plans to ‘step back’ as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and ‘work to become financially independent’.

In a statement, they said: “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

February 2020

The committee responsible for royal security decides Harry will no longer receive the same level of taxpayer-funded protection he had as a working royal. He later launches legal action against the UK government, challenging the decision.

March 2020

The Sussexes move to the US, settling in Meghan’s native ⁠California.

February 2021

Meghan wins an invasion-of-privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers (publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday) following the publication of her 2018 letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

March 2021

During a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan says she experienced suicidal thoughts while pregnant with Archie. The couple also allege there had been ‘concerns and conversations’ within the Royal Family about ‘how dark’ their son’s skin might be.

The Palace later responds: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

June 2021

Princess Lilibet is born at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

June 2022

The couple attend Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations but do not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the rest of the Royal Family.

September 2022

Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96. Meghan and Harry travel to the UK for the funeral and burial ceremonies.

January 2023

Harry’s memoir, Spare, is published. It contains some bombshell claims against his family, including an alleged altercation with Prince William and ‘tensions’ between Meghan and Kate Middleton, as well as revelations about his past drug use and losing his virginity.

May 2023

Harry attends his father King Charles’ coronation while Meghan stays in California with their children. He's seen sitting two rows behind William in Westminster Abbey and is not invited onto the balcony at Buckingham Palace. Harry leaves the country just hours later.

June 2023

Harry testifies in his case against Mirror Group Newspapers, making him the first senior British royal to give evidence in court in more than 130 years.

December 2023

A three-day court hearing begins over Harry’s legal challenge to his UK security arrangements. His lawyers argue that the decision to downgrade his protection after he stopped being a ‘working royal’ was ‘unlawful and unfair’.

Later this month, Harry wins part of his case against Mirror Group Newspapers, with a judge awarding him £140,600 in damages.

February 2024

At the start of the month, Harry makes a brief trip to the UK following King Charles’ cancer announcement.

The High Court dismisses his challenge over his UK security arrangements. Harry says he will appeal the decision.

January 2025

News Group Newspapers (publisher of The Sun) settles Harry’s lawsuit, offering him a ‘full and unequivocal apology’ for the ‘serious intrusion’ into his private life between 1996 and 2011, including ‘incidents of unlawful activity’ carried out by private investigators. It agrees to pay ‘substantial damages’.

May 2025

Three Court of Appeal judges reject Harry’s appeal over his UK security, ruling that the decision to provide him with case-by-case protection was ‘lawful and rational‘.

Harry tells the BBC he ‘would love a reconciliation’ with his family and that there was ‘no point in continuing to fight anymore’ because ‘life is precious’. Though he claims that his father ‘won't speak to me because of this security stuff’.

Harry says he’s ‘devastated’ he lost his legal case for security in the UK, adding: “I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point.”

September 2025

Harry joins King Charles for a private tea at Clarence House in London, their first face-to-face meeting in 19 months.

July 2026

Meghan, Harry and their two children meet with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House.

August 2026

Meghan and Harry plan to relocate back to the UK, with their children enrolled to start at school in September.