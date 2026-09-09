Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's net worth revealed as king shares letter outlining her future in Royal Family
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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's net worth revealed as king shares letter outlining her future in Royal Family

Former actress Meghan Markle and ex senior royal Prince Harry have amassed quite the fortune

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images

Topics: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Family, UK News, Net Worth, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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