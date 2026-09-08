Seven celebrities who had terrifyingly close calls on 9/11
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Seven celebrities who had terrifyingly close calls on 9/11

Some were meant to be on the hijacked planes, while others had meetings inside the Twin Towers

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: History, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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