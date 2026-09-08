Heartbreaking 9/11 voicemail from plane reveals victim’s final words to his wife moments before tragedy
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Heartbreaking 9/11 voicemail from plane reveals victim’s final words to his wife moments before tragedy

Brian Sweeney left his wife one final message from United Flight 175

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Robert Giroux/Getty Images

Topics: History, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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