South Park wins Emmy for savage Donald Trump episode — and immediately rubs it in his face
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South Park wins Emmy for savage Donald Trump episode — and immediately rubs it in his face

After winning for its satirical Donald Trump episode, South Park roasted the president over his infamous Emmy snub.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: South Park / X

Topics: South Park, Donald Trump, Film and TV

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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