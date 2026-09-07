South Park wins Emmy for savage Donald Trump episode — and immediately rubs it in his face

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone added another trophy to their cabinet at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards—and wasted zero time turning the victory into a savage jab at President Donald Trump.

The long-running animated satire took home the coveted award for Outstanding Animated Program for the headline-grabbing premiere episode "Sermon on the 'Mount," an installment that mercilessly skewered the president.

Instead of delivering a boilerplate victory victory post, the show’s official social media channels immediately shared an explicit, customized graphic that poked directly at one of Trump's most enduring personal showbiz grievances.

The artwork featured the show's cut-out depiction of Trump standing with his pants and underwear down around his ankles, clutching the newly minted golden statuette.

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He was surrounded by the town’s iconic ensemble, including Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny, and Satan.

Plastered across the graphic was a blunt, tongue-in-cheek message: "You finally got your Emmy."

The burn struck right at a sore spot Trump has publicly nursed for over two decades. Despite dominating network television ratings in the mid-2000s, Trump's reality TV phenomenon The Apprentice was nominated for an Emmy in 2004 and 2005 but lost both times to CBS’s The Amazing Race.

Trump repeatedly vented his fury over the snub over the years, claiming his show was cheated and insisting the awards held no credibility.

Now, decades later, a version of Trump technically has one—courtesy of an episode created entirely to mock him.

The Emmy-winning episode "Sermon on the 'Mount" ignited a political storm when it first aired. In true South Park fashion, the story saw Trump entering into a romantic relationship with Satan while pressuring the Colorado town to mandate Christianity in local classrooms. In another surreal sequence, a deepfake-style live-action Trump wandered the desert naked, culminating in a visual involving a talking micropenis.

The cartoon didn't pull any punches with it's roast of Trump (Paramount+)

The episode triggered swift pushback from the White House at the time, which slammed the series as "irrelevant for over 20 years" and accused the animators of "relying on uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention."

The Emmy win marks the sixth time South Park has captured the Outstanding Animated Program category across its historic run.

Accepting the award on stage, co-creator Trey Parker kept his focus squarely on the animated juggernaut's enduring cultural footprint, telling the crowd: "A big thank you to the greatest fans in the world. It's only because of you guys that we haven't been cancelled in 30 years."