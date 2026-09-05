Harry Potter fans furious as they spot huge problem with new series
Home>Film & TV

Harry Potter fans furious as they spot huge problem with new series

The second official trailer has been released, three months before the highly anticipated release of the HBO series

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: HBO

Topics: Harry Potter, HBO, Film and TV

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Choose your content: