Harry Potter fans furious as they spot huge problem with new series

This week, fans were graced with the second trailer for the new Harry Potter series on HBO - but some were left less than impressed.

Ahead of the release, fans were told they'd be given a fresh adaptation of the seven parter, although the trailer doesn't seem to match up, fans say.

We all remember how thick the books were, so the TV series said they would explore parts that didn't make the final cut - but from the Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone trailer that recently dropped on HBO Max's YouTube video, it looks just like the movie we all saw 25 years ago.

The teaser trailer begins by us being told the first years will take place in a sorting ceremony, before introducing us to the main characters, Harry, played by Dominic McLaughlin, Ron, played by Alastair Stout, and Hermione, played by Arabella Stanton.

Advert

Then, we're shown Harry being made a member of, you guessed it, Gryffindor.

"My brain automatically translated every scene here to every equivalent scene from the original movie," penned one fan, while another wrote: "It's like coming home and seeing your family look different."

Another echoed: "It's like driving past your old house and seeing the new family living there."

"It’s kinda sad that the new Harry Potter series is basically giving us another version of the same Harry story," wrote another on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We could’ve gotten a proper Marauders story, the First Wizarding War, or a deeper look at Tom Riddle’s rise to Voldemort. There’s so much Wizarding World history they could’ve explored instead."

However, others are waiting until the full series is released to make their judgement.

"I reserve judgement until I see it. However, cautiously optimistic," penned ones.

Some fans felt like the trailer seemed very similar to the film (HBO)

And others, are already optimistic about the new series. "I like how they are showing the children's personalities and friendship more," another comment read.

The series will premiere on December 25, 2026, with the first season, adapting Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, containing eight episodes.

However, the similarity wasn't the only complaint fans had about the trailer - in fact, another huge complaint was actually a big difference.

They compared the trailer to the beloved films, and some claimed that the color grading, of the new version appears noticeably less warm and colorful.

"This is just sad," said one while placing a comparison of the film and the TV trailer next to each other, while another penned: "Where has all the colour gone :/."

Elsewhere, the casting of the show has been making headlines, as it was announced last week that Nicholas Hoult will no longer play Gilderoy Lockhart. According to Deadline, Hoult stepped away from the project due to scheduling conflicts.

However, he has since been replaced with Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, who has previously voiced. the part of Lockhart in the star-studded Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions.

To keep you up to date, here's who else fans can expect to see on their screens this holiday season...

Harry Potter film vs series cast members

As fans get ready for the highly anticipated Harry Potter series, let's take a look at how the cast members from the films differ from the confirmed new cast that are soon set to grace our screens...

Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe became a household name when he portrayed the Boy Who Lived between 2001- 2011, and now, it's time for young actor Dominic McLaughlin to step in his shoes.

Daniel Radcliffe and Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter (Warner Bros/HBO)

Ron Weasley

Rupert Grint was the perfect Ron Weasley during the decade the films aired, but from a first look, it seems Alastair Stout will have no trouble embodying the character for the new series.

Rupert Grint and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley (Warner Bros/HBO)

Hermione Granger

Emma Watson rose to fame through her role as Hermione in the films - no doubt thanks to her iconic line 'It's leviosaaaaa, not leviosaahhh'. Arabella Stanton will be playing Hermione in the series, and fans can't wait to see how she takes on the role of the bookish witch.

Emma Watson and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger (Warner Bros/HBO)

Hagrid

The late Robbie Coltrane captured hearts of the nation in his role as lovable groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid, and stepping into those shoes for the series is funnyman Nick Frost, who fans have no doubt will fall into the character with ease.

Robbie Coltrane and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid (Warner Bros/HBO)

Albus Dumbledore

For the first two films, Richard Harris portrayed the wise wizard until his death in 2002. The character was then taken over by Michael Gambon for the remaining six films, who sadly died in 2023.

Now, legendary actor John Lithgow will be playing Dumbledore in the series, much to fans' delight.

Michael Harris and John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore (Warners Bros/HBO)

Professor Snape

Alan Rickman did a stunning job in his portrayal as Slytherin's leader, Severus Snape. And while he will never be forgotten for his role following his death in 2016, British actor Paapa Essiedu is set to step in for the series and will no doubt match the expectations that Rickman naturally set.

Alan Rickman and Paapa Essiedu as Professor Snape (Warner Bros/HBO)

Professor McGonagall

The late Dame Maggie Smith set the bar high for Minerva McGonagall, portraying the head of Gryffindor House during all eight films. Ozark star Janet McTeer will be portraying McGonagall in the new series, with fans being keen to see how she'll take it on.

Maggie Smith and Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall (Waner Bros/HBO)

Neville Longbottom

Matthew Lewis' role as Neville gave us some pretty iconic moments over the decade the films ran - who could forget 'Oh my god, I've killed Harry Potter'!

Young actor Rory Wilmot, who recently appeared in Netflix's Unchosen, will be playing Neville in the series, and we have no doubt there'll be even more iconic moments to come.

Matthew Lewis as Neville Longbottom, and Rory Wilmot, who is set to play him in the series (Warner Bros/Netflix)

Draco Malfoy

Though many fans can't imagine anyone but Tom Felton as the icy-haired bully that is Draco Malfoy, Lord of the Flies actor Lox Pratt will be stepping into the role - and I already have high hopes.

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy, and Lox Pratt as the character in the series (Warner Bros/HBO)

Lucius Malfoy

Jason Isaacs gave stellar performances as Draco's wicked father throughout the films - and now, it's time for Emma star Johnny Flynn to give the role a whirl.

My father will hear about this!

Jason Isaacs as Lucius Malfoy, and Johnny Flynn, who'll be playing him in the series (Warner Bros/Focus Features)

The Dursleys

Harry's neglectful adoptive parents, Petunia and Vernon Dursley, were played by Richard Griffiths and Fiona Shaw in the films, with his spoilt cousin Dudley being played by Harry Melling.

In the series, Daniel Rigby and Bel Powley will portray the parents, while newcomer Amos Kitson will play Dudley.

36? But last year, last year I had 37!!

Richard Griffiths, Fiona Shaw, Daniel Rigby and Bel Powely as Vernon and Petunia Dursley (Warner Bros/HBO)

Gilderoy Lockhart

Kenneth Branagh famously portrayed the fraudulent wizard in The Chamber of Secrets in 2002, and after it was announced that Nicholas Hoult would be playing him in the series, it was revealed shortly after that, after dropping out due to scheduling conflicts, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington will be taking on the role.

Kenneth Branagh as Gilderoy Lockhart, and Kit Harington, who is set to play him in the series (HBO)

Molly Weasley

After an unforgettable stint as the Weasley mum from Dame Julie Walters, British actress Katherine Parkinson is set to play Molly Weasley in the new series.

Julie Walters as Molly Weasley, and Katherine Parkinson, who will be reprising the role in the series (Warner Bros/Channel 4)

Argus Filch

The grumpy Hogwarts caretaker was played by veteran actor David Bradley in all eight of the films, and the character is set to be reprised by Welsh comedian Paul Whitehouse.

David Bradley as Argus Filch, and Paul Whitehouse, who will be playing the caretaker in the new series (Warner Bros/ITV)



















