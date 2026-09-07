Wrestling world mourns as legendary pioneer 'Superstar' Bill Dundee dies at 82
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Wrestling world mourns as legendary pioneer 'Superstar' Bill Dundee dies at 82

The wrestling icon's death was confirmed by his son Jamie Dundee in an emotional announcement.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Wrestling Superstars / Youtube

Topics: Wrestling, Sport

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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