14 people rushed to hospital at The Chainsmokers concert as police release details

14 fans of The Chainsmokers were rushed to hospital on Friday (September 4 ) evening during a concert for the electronic pair.

The 'Closer' band were delighting their fans at an outdoor concert in San Jose when more than a dozen concert-goers fell ill.

Police told ABC 7 that at least ten of the fans were transported to hospital within the final 30 minutes of the gig, with the outlet reporting that "several people are recovering from alcohol or drug problems that took place" at Discovery Meadow in San Jose.

Authorities confirmed to ABC 7 that people were treated at the venue, which carried on into the evening after the concert had concluded.

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No arrests were reported.

The San Jose Fire Department (SJFD) took to X in the aftermath of the incident to confirm that 14 people who attended the outdoor concert had been transported to hospital.

Paramedics attended the scene (ABC7 News Bay Area)

They said in a statement: "At 8:22 p.m. on Friday, September 4, the San José Fire Department responded to an outdoor concert at Discovery Meadow for reports of multiple patients requiring medical attention.

"SJFD immediately requested an Ambulance Task Force, two additional advanced life support fire units, and a Battalion Chief to manage the incident and provide additional medical resources.

"A total of 14 ambulances responded, and 14 patients were transported to local hospitals. SJPD assisted with traffic control. All SJFD resources returned to service at approximately 10:34pm."

The Chainsmokers have not publicly commented on the hospitalizations and took to the stage Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas the following day, according to various social media posts, as per PEOPLE.

The band has not addressed the incident (Instagram/@thechainsmokers)

The band shared several Instagram posts from the evening, including snaps of a packed crowd enjoying their popular music.

And in a follow-up on Monday (September 7), The Chainsmokers posted a number of videos from the gig and captioned the social media post: "Damn San Jose this show was chaos!!!!! Will bring a louder horn next time that’s on us

The incident was also discussed on Reddit, with one user claiming they saw 'a lot of people getting taken out early'.

Meanwhile, another user penned: "I saw a lot of people crash out. A few people did not look like they were gonna make it."

UNILAD has reached out to The Chainsmokers and San Jose Police Department for comment.