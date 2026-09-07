14 people rushed to hospital at The Chainsmokers concert as police release details
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14 people rushed to hospital at The Chainsmokers concert as police release details

Police have confirmed that "several people are recovering from alcohol or drug problems that took place"

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

Topics: US News, Music

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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