Woman reveals why she chose 9/11 as her wedding date despite brother's experience
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Woman reveals why she chose 9/11 as her wedding date despite brother's experience

Esther Santer got married on September 11, 2017, in New York

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Terrorism, Weddings, New York

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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