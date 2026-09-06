Woman who lied about being in 9/11 attacks became president of Survivors' Network
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Woman who lied about being in 9/11 attacks became president of Survivors' Network

She spent years telling a devastating story before a newspaper investigation exposed the truth

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: David Handschuh/NY Daily News via Getty Images

Topics: History, US News, New York

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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