Longtime Trump ally Maria Bartiromo breaks silence on Fox exit with 'receipts' warning
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Longtime Trump ally Maria Bartiromo breaks silence on Fox exit with 'receipts' warning

Maria Bartiromo's lawyer has spoken out following her sudden exit from Fox News, warning they have evidence and witnesses to fight back

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Topics: Donald Trump

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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