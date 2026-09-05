Longtime Trump ally Maria Bartiromo breaks silence on Fox exit with 'receipts' warning

Veteran television anchor Maria Bartiromo has broken her silence following her dramatic and sudden departure from Fox News after more than 12 years with the network.

The broadcaster’s exit was announced by Fox News earlier this week, with the company stating she was 'no longer with' the network effective immediately.

However, Bartiromo’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, has now fired back, denying widespread reports that his client was ever terminated or fired.

Speaking out about the situation, Freedman warned that he holds damning evidence to prove their side of the story in any potential legal battle.

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"The irresponsible reports that have been published stating that Bartiromo was fired or is no longer an employee of Fox are absolutely and unequivocally false," Freedman told the Daily Mail.

"Make no mistake, we have the receipts and witnesses and they will come out whether through the courthouse or otherwise."

"Those reporting her firing or the incredulous facts supporting that fiction have exhibited a complete and utter reckless disregard for the truth."

Maria Bartiromo's attorney claimed reports of her firing from Fox News are 'absolutely and unequivocally false' (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Fox News Media previously released a brief statement thanking Bartiromo for her work over the last '12 and a half years' and wishing her well on her next chapter.

The network confirmed her shows would be rebranded, with her signature morning show being renamed Mornings With Fox Business and featuring a rotating cast of guest anchors moving forward.

Reports previously claimed her departure followed allegations she leaked internal guidance to President Donald Trump’s team regarding 2020 election coverage, alongside ongoing editorial clashes over the direction of her shows.

Sources also pointed to her role in the massive $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, as well as an ongoing defamation lawsuit from Smartmatic hanging over the network.

Taking to Truth Social to heap praise on the veteran presenter, President Trump penned: "I can't believe Maria Bartiromo is no longer going to have her great show(s) on FoxNews/Business. Three different shows, always number one.

"Maria is a total professional, and a true warrior. Her fans, of which there are many, will not be happy. God bless you, Maria! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

President Donald Trump has been interviewed by Bartiromo several times (YouTube/Fox Business)

Bartiromo has long been recognized as one of Trump’s most vocal allies in the media, frequently interviewing the president on high-profile topics like international trade, tariffs, and foreign policy.

During one particularly memorable interview, Bartiromo questioned Trump on whether the US could truly trust China and President Xi Jinping during a high-stakes trade war.

"How do you negotiate with obviously a bad actor and trust them on economics?” she asked the president back in June last year.

Trump left the veteran anchor speechless by responding: “You don't think we do that to them? We do. We do a lot of things.”

When Bartiromo pressed him on whether that is how global business is conducted, Trump replied: "That's the way the world works. It's a nasty world."

Her high-profile sit-downs with world leaders helped build her reputation as a dominant cable news presence, pulling in an eye-watering $70 million since joining Fox in 2014.