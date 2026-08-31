College football player, 20, dies after scoring touchdown as coaches and players speak out

A 20-year-old college football player has tragically died following a medical emergency during a match on Saturday (August 29).

MicahJo Barnett, who was a junior business major at William Jewell College, was celebrating a touchdown with his teammates against Fort Lewis just moments before collapsing on the field of play.

The game was suspended and MicahJo was rushed to hospital. Tragically, the young football player did not make it.

William Jewell College wrote on its website: "William Jewell College and the Liberty, Missouri, community mourn the passing of MicahJo Barnett, junior business administration major and member of Jewell Cardinal Football team and former Liberty North Eagle.

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“Our thoughts and prayers are ‌with MicahJo’s family, our students, the Cardinal Football family, and the rest of our community during this time ​of loss."

MicahJo's devastated teammates have paid tribute to their classmate, including Tatum Bethany, sophomore and wide receiver, who said: "It’s an honour to play for him, you know. He’s always going to be with us regardless. So, we know he would want us to keep moving and keep pushing and play as hard as he would every day."

MicahJo Barnett was just 20 years old (GoFundMe)

Meanwhile, Sophomore and defensive lineman Jayshawn Richmond added: “As you can see, he scored right before his final moments, and we are just going to continue on what you started.

"I’m just going to finish this out and that’s all we can do.”

Wide receiver Kaleb Mays said: “He never acted like he was better than anybody. And we should do the same and play for him like he plays for us.”

William Jewell College Interim President Dr. Drew Van Horn paid tribute to the work of the sheriff's office, the police department, EMS team and the physician on the team who 'responded so quickly' to the emergency.

"Our hearts are heavy and we just appreciate all the support that we have received from the greater community," he added.

Meanwhile, Liberty North head football coach Andy Lierman said: "I think if you asked anyone that went to school with him here at Liberty North, they would tell you what a great person he is."

MicahJo scored a touchdown moments before the medical emergency (GoFundMe)

Tributes have also poured in from Fort Lewis College Director of Athletics Shawn Jakubowsk, who said in a statement released on Saturday: "Fort Lewis College Athletics extends its deepest condolences to the William Jewell College community following the tragic passing of a Cardinals football student-athlete, MicahJo Barnett.

"Our hearts are with his family, friends, teammates, coaches, and everyone at William Jewell during this incredibly difficult time. Fort Lewis College counselling staff is reaching out to our football team to ensure our players and staff have the support they need."

The Liberty Fire Department confirmed that their units responded to an incident at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

They confirmed the individual could not be saved and he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by one of MicahJo's former coaches to help the football player's family during this extremely difficult time.

Close to $34,000 has been raised at the time of writing.