Iran slams Trump after POTUS shared  AI ‘explosion’ video claiming Kharg Island was blown to ‘smithereens’
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Iran slams Trump after POTUS shared  AI ‘explosion’ video claiming Kharg Island was blown to ‘smithereens’

Tehran says oil operations remain calm as Iran launches retaliatory strikes at US bases

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: (Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

Topics: Donald Trump, Iran, Truth Social

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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