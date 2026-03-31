Donald Trump has shared a shocking video on social media that appears to show the moment an Iranian ammunition depot was struck as the war wages on.

America has been at war with Iran for four weeks, with the Trump-led country first launching attacks on them in late February in an joint operation with Israel.

While the president has implied that the conflict might soon come to an end because it was 'pretty much complete', the video footage shared by him on Truth Social in recent hours shows that airstrikes are still happening.

According to an official who spoke to the Wall Street Journal, a 'high volume' of 2,000-pound bunker buster bombs were used in the strike near the Iranian city of Isfahan, which is reportedly known as one of the country's 'missile cities'.

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Trump has shared a video of one of the US' latest strikes on Iran (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The caption-less video posted by the POTUS showed what's believed to have been the depot in question engulfed in flames as plumes of smoke rose up into the sky.

The Baluch advocacy group HalVash shared the same video, along with others. Fire-tracking satellites from NASA suggest the explosions happened near Mount Soffeh, an area believed to have military positions.

The source who spoke to the Journal confirmed that the footage was of the strike in Isfahan, 270 miles south of Tehran.

Isfahan is home to one of three uranium enrichment sites bombed by the US in the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel in June.

A portion of Iran’s highly enriched uranium is believed to be entombed there — something America has suggested it could seize with ground forces, having sent thousands of soldiers to the country in recent days.





But, supposedly the US is 'in talks' with Iran to end the war. Trump has threatened widespread destruction of Iran’s energy resources and other vital infrastructure if a deal isn't met soon, which might be why he sent troops to Iran.

Trump said yesterday (March 30) that he was having discussions with Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf. The former Revolutionary Guard commander was previously floated as Washington’s negotiating partner, but has denied Iran is talking to the US and said Pakistan-facilitated discussions were merely a cover for American troop deployments.

Since then, airstrikes have hit around Iran’s capital Tehran early this morning (March 31).

The Israeli military earlier issued a warning online that it was planning a strike in Vardavard, a western neighbourhood.