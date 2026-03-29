US preparing for 'major escalation' in Iran as thousands of soldiers head to the Middle East

As the Iran War enters its second month, it has been reported that thousands of US soldiers and Marines have traveled to the Middle East in preparation of the war escalating further.

Explosions rang out across Iran on February 28 after Israel and America launched a series of air strikes on the country in a joint military operation the Trump administration named 'Operation Epic Fury'.

Iran quickly retaliated and there's been bloodshed between all three countries. In one of the most recent attacks, ten US service members were said to have been injured after Iran struck a military base in Saudi Arabia.

According to officials, the attack on Prince Sultan Air Base damaged several US refuelling aircraft.

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The ten service members are among 300 other American troops that have been injured in the month-long conflict.

13 American service members have died in the month-long conflict (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The US has largely been carrying out air attacks on Iran, but it has been reported that the Department of War has is now preparing for group operations and that thousands of US soldiers and Marines have now made their way to the Middle East.

Officials who spoke to The Washington Post said it's unlikely that America will carry out a full-scale invasion. Instead, the plans may involve 'raids by a mixture of Special Operations forces and conventional infantry troops'.

While it looks like a ground invasion could be imminent, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt denied that President Trump has made an final decisions on the matter.

She told The Post: "It’s the job of the Pentagon to make preparations in order to give the Commander in Chief maximum optionality. It does not mean the President has made a decision."

Reportedly the president hasn't made a final call on any ground operations in Iran (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

She did say earlier this week, however, that Trump was 'prepared to unleash hell' on Iran if it didn't end its nuclear ambitions.

As it stands, Iran is not one of the numerous countries across the globe to have access to nuclear weapons.

The news about what appears to be a pending escalation of the war comes after an official said the POTUS was 'bored' of the war with Iran.

"[Trump] is getting a little bored with Iran. Not that he regrets it or something — he’s just bored and wants to move on," they told MS Now.

Another official echoed similar sentiments to the news outlet and said that the president wants to 'move on'. Supposedly Trump wants to move his focus to 'the economy, domestic issues and the upcoming midterm elections'.