As geopolitical tensions and conflicts escalate worldwide, concern over nuclear weapons has intensified in recent years.

Rising disputes between nuclear-armed states have heightened fears of potential escalation. Ongoing crises, including the Russia-Ukraine war, escalating tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran, and the conflict between Israel and Hamas, underscore the persistent threat of a broader international conflict.

Amid these heightened global tensions, understanding which nations possess nuclear weapons is critical.

Below is an overview of the nations that currently maintain nuclear weapons, highlighting the global distribution of this formidable and dangerous technology.

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Nuclear weapons are currently held by: Russia, United States, China, France, United Kingdom, Pakistan, India, Israel, and North Korea.

There are growing concerns about nuclear warfare (Getty Images)

Altogether, the nine nations collectively hold an estimated 12,300 warheads as of 2026. Most nuclear‑armed states provide minimal public information about the size and composition of their arsenals.

The precise number of nuclear weapon inventory remains a classified secret, meaning the figures have ‘significant uncertainty’, according to the Federation of American Scientists (FAS).

Russia has the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons and continues to develop them. The nation has an estimated 5,459 to 5,580 nuclear warheads, with an estimated 1,150 classified as retired and 4,309 as part of their active arsenal.

The United States has a total active arsenal of 3,700 nuclear warheads and 1,477 retired, bringing the nation’s total nuclear weapons count to 5,177.

The US and Russia control an estimated 87% of the world’s global weapons inventory, as of 2026.

China’s nuclear stockpile is estimated to be around approximately 600 warheads, making it the third‑largest nuclear arsenal in the world. These figures combine warheads that are in reserve storage and those that are considered part of the country’s military stockpile.

China is also rapidly expanding and modernizing its stockpile, with projections suggesting the stockpile could exceed 1,000 warheads by 2030.

France is estimated to maintain a nuclear arsenal of approximately 290–300 warheads that form its military nuclear stockpile.

Nagasaki after the atomic bombing in 1945, a stark reminder of the devastating human and environmental consequences of nuclear weapons (Prisma Bildagentur/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The United Kingdom is estimated to maintain a total nuclear stockpile of approximately 225 warheads. Of these, around 120 are operationally deployed on its Trident submarine-based missiles, ready for immediate use, while the remaining 105 are held in reserve and could be deployed if required.

The UK’s nuclear forces are almost entirely sea-based.

India, Pakistan, and Israel have never signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons, promote cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and advance global nuclear disarmament.

North Korea initially joined the NPT as a non-nuclear-weapon state but formally withdrew from the treaty in 2003, citing security concerns.

Current estimates suggest that India possesses approximately 180 nuclear warheads, Pakistan holds around 170, and North Korea has roughly 40–50 warheads. These figures include both deployed and reserve warheads, but exact numbers remain uncertain due to the secretive nature of these programs. Israel, though also a non-signatory, is widely believed to maintain roughly 90 warheads, though it maintains a policy of deliberate ambiguity.