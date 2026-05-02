A body removal technician has lifted the lid on the sight that 'breaks their heart every time' after detailing what it's like to work with the deceased.

For those unaware, a body removal technician, also known as a funeral service operative, removes deceased people from homes, hospitals, or scenes of incidents to a mortuary or funeral home.

They typically work around the clock on call, with the job being difficult due to the complicated nature of handling bodies and following strict procedure.

Compared to other careers out there for people to pursue, not a lot is said about what it's like to be a body removal technician.

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However, one anonymous person in the field took to Reddit to detail what it's like working as a body removal technician.

They wrote: "I am a body removal technician, I work in the Toronto area so we are fairly busy. I deal with all kinds of scenes like homicides, suicides, decomp, OD's, and all that comes with it. It's a pretty interesting gig!"

A body removal technician has detailed what the job entails (Getty Stock Photo)

One Redditor took to the comments and asked the worker what surprises them most about the gig.

The body removal technician replied: "What surprises is me most is when responding to a call for a senior who is found decomposed. They always have so many photos of their families, kids, grandkids etc and are still found alone weeks or months later.

"It breaks my heart every time."

The body removal technician answered a ton of other questions about the job, including if they've 'felt anything paranormal' before when retrieving a body.

"I have experienced some paranormal stuff, one time we had someone hang themselves above a pentagram, lights were flickering and on our way out we heard a door slam," they added on Reddit.





"Even the police officers on scene were waiting in their patrol cars due to the eerie vibes."

The worker was also asked if being a body removal technician has made them do certain things in life differently, and it's fair to say that is certainly the case.

The Redditor revealed: "I’ve been checking in on my grandparents more, I’ve been eating better, I’ve redecorated my room so incase my turn comes sooner than expected, the transfer will be easy lol. (You’d be surprised at how inconveniently placed some beds and couches are)."

Elsewhere in the social media thread, the body removal technician revealed she makes $50k per annum gross from the job, which amounts to roughly $40k after tax.