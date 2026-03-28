Donald Trump now bored with Iran and wants to declare victory to move on according to an official.

Much of the world, including the US’ allies were stunned when the nation, alongside Israel, launched strikes on Iran.

While many have questioned the reasoning behind starting the conflict, Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted it was in America’s interest to strike the nation.

As a result of these strikes Iran retaliated by firing missiles at US bases in neighboring countries and causing major disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important routes for global seaborn commodity shipments.

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With the war now one month in, people have repeatedly been questioning how much longer it will go on for, with Trump insisting the US is not only ahead of schedule in their objectives but that Iran is ready to make a deal.

Trump has repeatedly said the war has been a complete success (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

However, a White House official has contradicted these ideas about the ongoing war.

The official spoke to MS Now and said Trump is getting ‘bored’ and now ‘wants to move on’ from the war offering up further insights to how the POTUS is allegedly feeling.

They said: “[Trump] is getting a little bored with Iran. Not that he regrets it or something — he’s just bored and wants to move on.”

They added that Trump’s comments that the war is won is ‘mostly hyperbole’ and ‘It’s part [of Trump] just wanting to declare victory and move on.”

Another White House official also spoke to the outlet and said Trump has already begun moving on from the war to focus on issues like the economy, domestic issues, and the upcoming midterm elections.

Since the war began the White House social media accounts have taken a rather unconventional way to promoting it to the American public.

White House officials also dismissed the use of memes to from the government to promote the war (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

Over the weeks, they have shared edited videos showing clips from popular movies snipped together with unclassified videos of bombs firing on Iranian targets.

The White house official remarked: “The war videos are cringe and disrespectful and gross. It makes me feel embarrassed.”

However, White House communications director Steven Cheung also spoke to the outlet and dismissed the complaints from the official.

They commented: “[The] memes will continue and there isn’t a damn thing this person can do about it because they have no influence. This person clearly isn’t in the room and is a low-level staffer.”