A top White House official has given a bleak update on how long the Iran war could go on for if the Iranian regime refuses to meet President Donald Trump’s demands.

Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security advisor issued the warning on Wednesday evening.

This came after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire on April 8. Iran had rejected the draft proposal for a 45-day to-phased ceasefire framework and instead proposed its own 10-point plan for a peace agreement.

The US is now blockading maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for oil exports.

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Speaking to Fox News amid the blockade, Miller warned: “This embargo is squeezing the economic life out of the Iranian regime, and the United States has the capacity to continue this indefinitely if Iran chooses the wrong path.”

He asserted praise for America’s military and said the country has ‘all of the cards’ in negotiations with Iran.

Stephen Miller issued a statement about the Iran war (Fox News)

Trump has said Iran must cease its nuclear enrichment program, a point he reiterated when he criticised Pope Leo this week who called out the Trump administration. “Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy … I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon,” the president said as part of a lengthy post.

Miller said during his interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity that Trump ‘will not allow Iran to pursue or achieve weapons’, reiterating that the president goal is for ‘peace’.

He said: “President Trump has made clear he wants peace, he wants a deal, he wants Iran to choose the right path. But he will not allow Iran to pursue or achieve weapons, and this embargo and every other option is on the table as President Trump seeks that final, safe, secure outcome."

Miller said Trump wants 'peace' (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump has threatened to bomb Iran’s infrastructure, threatening to send it ‘back to the stone age’.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued similar sentiments on Thursday, urging Iran to ‘choose wisely’ or face consequences, which could consist of a blockage and bombing of its infrastructure.

“In the meantime and for as long as it takes, we will maintain this successful blockade. But if Iran chooses poorly, then they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure and power and energy," Hegseth said at a news conference.

Further peace talks are expected to be held in Pakistan in the future.