A former White House staffer has shared what he believes President Donald Trump will do next, warning that there is 'no telling how far he might go'.

Anyone who has been keeping up with US affairs will know that Trump has made some bold moves since returning to office last year; one of the biggest decisions being to strike Iran in a coordinated attack with Israel in February.

He also had American troops seize Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on January 3. Delcy Rodríguez is now serving as the country's president.

But the president's undeniably shocking decisions are unlikely to stop there, Miles Taylor has warned.

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Taylor served as chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security during Trump’s first administration. He left the role in June 2019 and less than two years later quit as a Republican altogether.

His since made his feelings about the POTUS very clear and recently expressed his concerns about what Trump might do next.

Ex White House official Miles Taylor has shared some worrying predictions about the president (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A warning for the Caribbean and Latin America

Writing for The i Paper, Taylor warned that 'we should watch four areas' — the first being Cuba.

"Cuba is already on his radar, and if Trump doesn’t attempt to seize the island this year, he almost certainly will project power there after the midterms," he wrote.

"Latin America will rise on the agenda. Venezuela was the beginning, not the end. Mexico and other Central American immigration waypoints are in the crosshairs.

"Trump has reportedly already ramped up CIA activity in the region. There’s no telling how far he might go."

US allies being 'sold out'

Secondly, Taylor alleged that Trump will 'resume selling out allies'. Using Ukraine as an example, the former White House staffer said the POTUS might sacrifice Ukraine's 'hard fought interests to Russia'.

"Anticipate he will cut a deal to turn the other way to China’s efforts to take over Taiwan, if he hasn’t secretly done so already," Taylor added.

Taylor said that Cuba is 'on Trump's radar' (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

Trump's plans to leave NATO

Elsewhere Taylor said that Trump will follow through with his plans to leave NATO – something the president has discussed previously. America was one of the 12 founding member countries of the alliance when it was created in 1949.

"The withdrawals will be sudden and shocking," said Taylor. "Trump will either pull the US out of Nato or let it wither in favour of a Trump-centred alternative. I suspect he might announce something modelled on his vainglorious Board of Peace'."

Lastly, the ex DHS chief of staff suggested Trump will 'meddle' with overseas elections.

"Expect him to interfere in the internal affairs of US allies in a bid to install more Maga-friendly counterparts in foreign capitals," he wrote.

Taylor proceeded to use Britain's Reform UK as an example, which, like Trump, wants to impose strict immigration limits.