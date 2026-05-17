Donald Trump's plans for a fortified White House ballroom have hit a significant obstacle after a billion-dollar funding proposal was blocked on procedural grounds.

Republicans had hoped to include $1 billion for White House security enhancements, partly connected to Trump's planned 90,000 sq ft ballroom, as part of a larger immigration enforcement bill.

But the Senate parliamentarian ruled late Saturday that the funding is too broad to be included in the narrow Republican budget bill, which only requires a simple majority to pass.

The ruling handed Democrats an early victory in what is shaping up to be a bruising battle over the legislation.

Advert

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was quick to take credit in the Daily Mail.

"Republicans tried to make taxpayers foot the bill for Trump's billion-dollar ballroom," Schumer said Saturday evening.

"Senate Democrats fought back, and blew up their first attempt." He added that Democrats "will be ready to stop them again" as Republicans indicated they would revise the bill.

Trump's new ballroom has hit several roadblocks (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Why was Trump's White House ballroom blocked?

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley was equally blunt, saying Americans shouldn't spend "a single dime" on what he called Trump's "Louis XIV-style ballroom."

Republicans pushed back, insisting that private donations will fund the ballroom itself and that the federal dollars were focused purely on security enhancements, including a new visitor screening centre, additional training for agents and reinforcements for large events.

Ryan Wrasse, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader John Thune, wrote on X that "none of this is abnormal," adding: "Redraft. Refine. Resubmit."

The Secret Service had requested the security funding following an incident last month in which a man was charged with attempting to assassinate Trump at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

Trump himself pointed to the shooting as justification for the ballroom project, posting on social media: "This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House. It cannot be built fast enough!"

Trump showed the King of England the plans for the ballroom (Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Will Trump's ballroom still be built?

The ballroom has faced legal challenges throughout its development. A federal judge previously issued orders blocking construction on the grounds that Trump was exceeding his authority, though an appeals court allowed building work to continue in April while the case progresses through the courts.

The wider budget bill, which also includes a roughly $72 billion package to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection through September 2029, remains largely intact following the parliamentarian's ruling. The legislation follows a 76-day government shutdown earlier this year triggered by a dispute over ICE funding.

Republicans said Saturday night they are revising the legislation based on the parliamentarian's advice.

It remains unclear whether they will be able to salvage any part of the billion-dollar security proposal in its current form.



