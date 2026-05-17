The hunt for the next 007 successor is on, but an unlikely novice has been suggested to take on the huge role.

With casting director Nina Gold leading the charge to find Daniel Craig’s Padawan, the next James Bond film is set to be a hit.

With Oscar-nominated Denis Villeneuve (Dune, Prisoners) directing, the 26th Bond instalment will be ready to take on a whole new generation of fans.

However, with such a big role comes an even bigger responsibility.

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So far, there have been rumors that Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), Callum Turner (Rose of Nevada), Harris Dickinson (Babygirl) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (28 Years Later) have been pegged to fill that spot.

But the White House has handed over its own suggestions.

However, it might not meet the casting requirement told to Deadline, that the chosen actor must 'ooze sex appeal'.

Amazon is still on the hunt for its new James Bond (Sony Pictures)

That’s because the White House has put Donald Trump up for picks.

You read that right.

US President Donald Trump has been brandished by the government to be the star of the Amazon MGM Studios film, despite not being an actor, and well, also being a little too mature for what the role requires in terms of stamina.

In an X post, the White House shared what looks to be a 007-styled poster showing Trump in a tuxedo and holding a gun, with the words, ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN’ and ‘007’ along with its logo.

While it didn’t say it was a serious petition for the POTUS to be cast, people online were torn.

“They’re doing anything to market him and make him likeable again, but it’s not going to work. He messed up,” a user said.

Another said: “Donald Trump would be better suited as a Bond villain. He checks all of the boxes, except for intelligence. So maybe not quite the Bond villain. But a villain nonetheless.”

Defenders of the post went on to laugh at the criticism, with one noting: “Watching people lose their shit because their TDS controls their miserable lives will never get old. You guys make it so easy to troll.”

Anyway, it turns out the next James Bond still hasn’t been confirmed, with the Studios revealing in a statement to Variety: “While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.”