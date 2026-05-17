Actor Julianne Moore is getting some heat from action movie fans after sharing how she feels about appearing in pictures that glorify meaningless violence.

The 65-year-old Still Alice star managed to wind up some of the internet's tetchiest film buffs with her comments to Variety for the Kering Women in Motion Talk at the Cannes Film Festival, where Moore shared her desire for more 'depth'.

With a large number of critically-acclaimed movies under her belt, as well as an Oscar and two Golden Globes, Moore said that, at this point in her vaunted career, she was becoming 'less and less interested in tragedy'.

She explained to the crowd how, often when she reads scripts and watches other films, the same old 'easy stakes' are presented as compelling, explaining how, in her view, they often fail to meet the seriousness of the world we live in.

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Julianne Moore has starred in a wide variety of films, from action flicks to cerebral thrillers (John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Moore said: “Particularly now at a time when things are really rough globally, it’s very difficult for me to invest in a story that I think is pretend, where I feel like the depth of the emotion, the measure of it, doesn’t measure up to what’s happening in the world.

"And I don’t feel like I want to engage in it.”

And many films rely on the same old formulas of death and violence. "I don’t like someone being murdered. I don’t like explosions and guns. I don’t like histrionics. I don’t like things that raise the stakes without real feeling underneath," she said.

Of course, as an A-list Hollywood actor, Moore has starred in her fair share of ultra-violence, including 2017's Kingsman: The Golden Circle and part one and two of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.

Moore added: “I mean, that actually bothers me because that’s like noise. I don’t know how to play it. I don’t want to watch it.”

Julianne Moore even starred in 2001's gorey horror thriller 'Hannibal' (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)

Although she expressed something others in the industry like Martin Scorsese have spoken about, who described Marvel movies as 'theme parks', when a clip of her interview was shared on X, it sparked fury among the easier-riled parts of the internet.

“I’ve lost count how many movies she’s done with guns,” PageSix reports one fan writing, with another saying: “Funny how artists forget their own catalog until it’s time to virtue signal.”

This was a common refrain, with many expressing their confusion at the actor's back catalogue of guns, murder, and gore, in addition to her award-winning depictions of vulnerability and emotional complexity.

“That’s great! Now playback all the degenerate, violent entertainment Julianne has happily participated in throughout her career,” one movie fan pointed out.

But a few people who find themselves bored with all of Hollywood's death and fireballs said that they agreed with Moore, with on sharing: “I actually agree with her! We already have enough violence in the world! We need good family values in movies back!!

"Good family fun!! And the movie theaters will be full again! We want to go to the theaters but there’s not enough quality movies going out! That’s why The Devil Wears Prada was great.”