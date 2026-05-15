People are raving about Netflix's new series Nemesis just a day after the cop series dropped on the streaming platform.

The new TV show comes from Power creator Courtney A. Kemp and Tani Marole, and viewers are eating it up.

"Nemesis on Netflix is one of the best shows I’ve seen in a long long time," somebody said on Twitter.

A second penned: "Nemesis was so damn good. The BEST series I seen on Netflix in a while. 10/10."

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Another Netflix viewer raved about the series: "I just watched the first episode of Nemesis on Netflix and I’m hooked."

At the time of writing, Nemesis has earned itself an impressive 89 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes already. But what exactly is the eight episode-long first season all about?

Netflix's Nemesis explained

Nemesis follows two men on the opposite sides of the law (Detective Isaiah Stiles and calculating thief Coltrane Wilder), and they're both desperate to destroy one another.

"It’s like a 100-year blood feud,” Nemesis' creator Marole told Tudum. "If everyone keeps going for revenge, it never stops. And these gentlemen, they never stop until the last frame."

Elsewhere, Kemp said of the show and its main characters: "We wanted a cop who was basically acting like a criminal: loud, boorish, cursing. And then the other side of that, we really wanted the criminal [to be] controlled in every aspect of his life."

Who is in Netflix's Nemesis?

Coltrane Wilder is portrayed by Y'lan Noel (Netflix)

The series has an impressive cast, one of the most recognisable faces being Matthew Law (who plays Detective Stiles)

Law, 34, has a series of big credits to his name already – one being Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace. He's already starred in Magic Carpet Rides, The Oval, and The Paynes.

Gabrielle Dennis then plays Law's on-screen wife, Candace Stiles.

Coltrane Wilder is portrayed by 37-year-old Y'lan Noel, best known for The First Purge, Lady in the Lake, A Lot of Nothing, and Issa Rae's series, Insecure.

Cleopatra Coleman stars as Wilder's wife Ebony.

What to watch after finishing Nemesis on Netflix

Fans may recognise Matthew Law from another popular TV show (Netflix)

If you loved the cast of Nemesis, there's a well-loved show that'll want to watch next that you'll likely recognise Matthew Law in: Abbott Elementary, which has five series for you to binge.

Law plays Principal Ava Coleman's love interest and the school's tech guy O'Shon in the hit TV show. First released in 2021, the sitcom has a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The synopsis for Abbott Elementary given on IMDb reads: "A workplace comedy centered on a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life."

Abbott Elementary is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.