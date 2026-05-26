Warning: This article contains discussion of drug addiction which some readers may find distressing.

The Hills star, Spencer Pratt, hit out at a reporter who asked him how he would fix the homelessness crisis in LA, during his mayoral campaign.

The reality star has decided to run as a republican candidate in the 2026 Los Angeles mayoral election, which will take place on June 2.

But when questioned by ABC 7 reporter Josh Haskell about what he would do for the 40,000 people on the streets of the city, Pratt seemingly lost his temper.

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The former TV personality contended that a much bigger issue was most homeless people abusing drugs, over having a lack of housing.

"What are your plans for the over 40,000 homeless in Los Angeles?" Haskell asked.

And in a brutal response, Pratt replied: "Yeah, well, they’re not homeless - they’re drug addicts. Most of these people are addicted to fentanyl and meth.

The republican Los Angeles mayoral candidate hit out at a reporter. (ABC 7)

"There is places for all of these people to sleep in LA. No matter what anybody tells you, we have housing and shelter for everyone living on the street.

But the attack didn't stop there.

He added: "They are choosing to be on the street because they wanna do drugs, they don’t want rules, they want to have animals to abuse. This idea that they’re forced on the street right now is a lie that our city is perpetuating."

Pratt further claimed that the city had already spent $24 billion to house the homeless, but that most would prefer to stay on the streets.

The candidate said: "These people have been bused in by scam rehabs, scam NGOs, scam homeless nonprofits.

"These people, when I unplug them ... they're all going to Seattle, where the mayor will welcome them."

Pratt denied the reality of the homelessness crisis in the city. (HIGHFIVE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

He also called out the current Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D), who he claims just 'throws' tax money at the problem.

Prediction market Kalshi gives Pratt an 81 percent chance of going up against Bass in the election, though Bass is still the heavy favorite to win.

Speaking about the former reality star to ABC 7, Bass said: "I don't think he has a clue how to run the nation's second largest city.

"I think he's tapping into the anger and frustration that people have. I think he's doing that. But I think we're also in a celebrity-driven culture."

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can call American Addiction Centers on (313) 209-9137 24/7, or contact them through their website.