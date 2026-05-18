Spencer Pratt has suggested he could leave Los Angeles if he misses out on the LA mayoral race to Karen Bass.

The actor, arguably best known for his role in the early 2000s reality TV show The Hills, has decided to enter the world of politics and hopes to become the next LA mayor with an election set to take place later this year.

Pratt is hoping to unseat incumbent Bass, who was widely criticised for her response to the LA wildfires, which even she described as 'botched'.

If Pratt is unsuccessful with his mayoral bid, he's vowed to leave the city and move elsewhere to pursue the American dream.

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Speaking on the Adam Carolla Show, Pratt said: "I’m going to win the lawsuit against Gavin Newsom’s state park, and with that money, if I’m the mayor of Los Angeles, I will rebuild.

"If Karen Bass gets reelected or Nithya [Raman] gets elected, I will be done with trying to live in LA."

Spencer Pratt, Karen Bass and Nithya Raman are vying for the mayoral position (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The 42-year-old added: "I’ll take that money from the Newsom state park and the LADWP, and I’ll go somewhere that my kids will not have to see naked zombies, and I can have the last American dream somewhere. But I will not rebuild if these people are in charge, because what would I be putting money into?"

Pratt is in a three horse race alongside Bass and City Councilwoman Nithya Raman to become the next mayor, and the trio have exchanged blows in recent weeks.

Raman dubbed Pratt a 'MAGA Republican', which the actor was quick to shut down.

He said: “I represent all of Los Angeles. I do not represent a party.

"I don’t have a campaign manager. I don’t have campaign consultants. There’s no political party backing me.”

Spencer Pratt is bidding to become the next LA mayor (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Pratt, a register Republican, has suggested he is not backed by any political party and will instead represent 'all of Los Angeles'.

He surprisingly compared his political journey to Barack Obama in a recent interview, telling NBC Los Angeles: "I have two awards from my community, President Obama actually didn’t even have awards when he was a community organizer.

"He was able to become a senator and then a president for eight years. So, I feel like him and I have the same experience."

Pratt went on to tell CBS News that the 44th POTUS had 'no experience of running the whole entire country' before he was elected for the first time in 2007.