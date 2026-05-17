Father-of-two named as victim of Rottnest Island shark attack as wife pays heartbreaking tribute

The victim of yesterday's fatal shark attack at Rottnest Island has been named as Steven Mattaboni, a 38-year-old father of two young daughters, and the tributes pouring in paint a picture of a man utterly devoted to his family and the ocean he loved.

Mattaboni, a surveyor from Perth known affectionately to his friends as "Mattas," was spearfishing at Horseshoe Reef on Saturday morning when he was attacked by a five-metre great white shark spotted around 80 metres offshore.

His friends pulled him from the water and performed CPR as they raced back to Geordie Bay jetty, where paramedics and a rescue helicopter were waiting.

Despite every effort, he could not be revived.

Advert

the 38-year-old leaves behind a wife and two daughters (Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Who was Steven Mattaboni?

In a statement released Sunday, his wife Shirene, a clinical nurse specialist, described her husband as a man who "lived and breathed the ocean."

"Our hearts are irrevocably broken by the loss of Steven," she said. "An avid fisherman and spear-fisherman, who lived and breathed the ocean, he was always in tune with the sea. He was fiercely loyal, endlessly generous, and the kind of man who would give you the shirt off his back."

She added that the world had lost "a one-of-a-kind gentleman, and our daughters have lost an incredible father far too soon." One of Mattaboni's daughters turns three next month. The other is just four months old.

More on this as we get it..

Kingsley Football Club in Perth's north, where Mattaboni had been a premiership player, also paid tribute on social media. "Mattas was one of the most genuine people you could meet," the club said.

"He had a smile and presence that could light up a room, and he will be remembered fondly by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our thoughts and love are with his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time, especially his wife Shirene and their two young daughters."

Premier of Western Australia Roger Cook (Photo by Hilary Wardhaugh/Getty Images)

What did Western Australia's Premier say about the Rottnest Island shark attack?

Western Australia's Premier Roger Cook called the attack "deeply distressing" and a "tragedy that will be felt by all Western Australians." He offered his "heartfelt condolences" to Mattaboni's family and friends, and encouraged anyone impacted by the tragedy to reach out for support.

Rottnest Island is a very popular tourist destination (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Where did the Rottnest Island shark attack happen?

Mattaboni was attacked at Horseshoe Reef, north-west of Rottnest Island, at around 9.55am on Saturday. The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development has urged people to take extra caution in the Geordie Bay area. WA police are preparing a report for the coroner.

Rottnest Island, which sits 19km off the coast of Fremantle and measures 11km long by 4.5km wide, is one of Western Australia's most beloved tourist destinations, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Shirene Mattaboni requested privacy as the family navigate what she described as their "incomprehensible loss."

More on this as we get it...



