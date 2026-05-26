A concerned Kentucky mother hid a camera in her son's hair after suspecting he was being abused at school - and what she uncovered was truly disturbing.

Tiphanee Lee's son is autistic and non-verbal and she began to suspect that something wasn't quite right after she'd received complaints about her son's behavior at school.

In search of the truth, Lee decided to take matters into her own hands and decided to hide a small camera in her son's hair.

The mother shared video footage of what allegedly happened at the education institution with multiple outlets, in which her son Semaj was in a room with a member of staff.

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It's quite hard to determine if anything physical occurred in the footage, though the clip does show the child's head moving sharply.

At one point, the staff member could be heard saying: "Get off of me now! Get off of me now!" That was followed by more noises and a child screaming.

Tiphanee Lee has shared the footage allegedly captured at the school (WDRB)

"What I discovered on the camera footage is something no parent should ever see or hear," Lee said during a recent press conference.

"Our child was put in a situation where he was scared, overwhelmed and powerless."

The mother is now calling on an investigation to be launched at Field Elementary School following the alleged incident.

"I am his voice, and I will speak for him," Lee said.

"We trusted his school to protect him, to care for him, and to treat him with dignity. Instead, he was harmed, silenced and failed by the very people who were supposed to keep him safe."

A letter has reportedly being sent out to families of the students at the elementary school in wake of the allegations, according to WLKY.

Field Elementary School (Google Maps)

Principal Deb Rivera wrote in the latter dated May 14: "I am reaching out to remind you that the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. This week, we have received calls and emails from parents and community members, regarding a social media post making allegations about a staff member."

The principal added: "While I am unable to comment on actions regarding personnel, I want to assure you that we take these allegations seriously and are reviewing this incident with the district.

"We are following all JCPS policies and procedures to determine what happened and respond appropriately."

UNILAD has reached out to Jefferson County Public Schools for comment.