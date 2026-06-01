There's a growing corner of the internet where men are using electricity to get off, and they reckon the orgasms are unlike anything they've experienced before.

Across Reddit and specialist forums, users swap tips, compare equipment and describe hands-free climaxes that they say make regular masturbation feel underwhelming by comparison.

One Reddit community dedicated to the practice now has more than 16,000 members, with newcomers arriving daily to find out what all the fuss is about.

Some users describe orgasms so intense they've struggled to return to more conventional methods, while others see it simply as another way to experiment with pleasure.

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People having been using TENS machine's to engage in e-stim (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)

So what actually is e-stim?

It's called e-stim, short for electrostimulation, also known as electrosex, and it's exactly what it sounds like: low-voltage electrical currents applied directly to the penis and testicles for sexual pleasure.

It's not as fringe as it might sound. Sexologist Becky Crepsley-Fox told Metro that electric play has been around since the 1800s, evolving through the violet wand, an early 1900s device that emitted sparks on contact with skin, through to the TENS machine of the 1980s, originally designed to ease sore muscles.

By the 2000s, purpose-built sex toys for electrostimulation had started hitting the market.

In practice, a typical e-stim set-up involves a shaft ring, essentially a cock ring that sends mild electrical pulses along the penis, connected to a purpose-built stimulator that lets users adjust the intensity.

What people on Reddit say about e-stim (UNILAD)

Adhesive pads can also be placed on the testicles, and there are insertable toys designed for both anal and vaginal use.

The reason it feels good, according to Crepsley-Fox, is that the electrical pulses increase sensitivity and promote blood flow.

"For people with penises, increased engorgement can create a sensation of greater firmness," she explains.

"The testicles are particularly responsive, the skin is thin, nerve endings are densely packed, and many people find even low-level current there produces an intense sensation."

It's also touted as a reliable way to achieve a hands-free orgasm.

A Reddit community dedicated to the practice of e-stim has swelled to over 16,000 members (Getty stock image)

What are the risks?

Here's where it gets serious. E-stim isn't without significant dangers, and Crepsley-Fox is clear that certain people should avoid it entirely.

"Placing pads too high on the body can cause cardiac disruption," she warns.

Anyone with a heart condition, epilepsy, or a pacemaker should steer well clear, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Heart Association (AHA) advise maintaining at least a 6 -inch distance between your device and electronics, and avoiding high-voltage equipment.

External electrical currents near the head or neck can also trigger seizures.

Beyond that, risks include muscle spasms, nerve damage, and electrical burns.

Over on the e-stim subreddit, some users have flagged another side effect: genital numbness lasting up to 24 hours after a session, typically linked to pushing the stimulator to high power rather than building gradually from a low setting.

Some people who engage in e-stim have reported genital numbness lasting up to 24 hours after a session (Getty stock image)

Then there's the desensitisation issue. Multiple users have reported that regular masturbation no longer does it for them after getting into e-stim.

"The normal way used to be get in the mood... and the finish would be great," wrote one. "Now, when I do it the normal way on my own it just feels a bit underwhelming."

Sexologists note that this happens because the body adapts to whatever method it's trained on, and that sensation should return to normal if you step back from e-stim over time.

How do you do it safely?

If you're not deterred, Crepsley-Fox's advice is straightforward: always start on the lowest setting and work up gradually, only ever use purpose-built devices, never DIY equipment, and keep everything strictly below the waist and away from the heart.

She also recommends trying it with a partner for the first time, in case of a medical emergency. Given what's involved, that's probably not bad advice.