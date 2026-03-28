Iran has said Israel will pay the 'heavy price', while the country also issued a warning for the US after a new wave of attacks targeted Tehran's nuclear sites.

We will soon be heading into the fifth week of the war with strikes continuing overnight on Friday.

US media is reporting that at least 12 American soldiers have been left injured following an Iranian strike Saudi Arabia's Prince Sultan Airbase.

Several Gulf nations have also been targeted, including Kuwait, with officials there saying six drones were shot down over the past 24 hours in 'areas of responsibility secured by the task force', according to the Kuwait National Guard.

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Kuwait's main commercial port Shuwaikh was attacked, while the country's airport was also targeted by Iran.

Kuwait's International Airport has been targeted (Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

In Iran, state media say Israel fired strikes at the country's nuclear research reactor, as well as a factory producing yellowcake uranium.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation say no causalities were reported, while there is no risk of contamination.

Nonetheless, Tehran has threatened further retaliation.

Abbas Araqchi, Iran's Foreign Minister, said on X: "Israel has hit 2 of Iran’s largest steel factories, a power plant and civilian nuclear sites among other infrastructure.

"Israel claims it acted in coordination with the US.

"Attack contradicts POTUS extended deadline for diplomacy. Iran will exact HEAVY price for Israeli crimes."

Meanwhile, Seyed Majid Moosavi, from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, issued a warning to people who work for companies tied to the US and Israel.

"You tested us once before; the world has once again seen that you yourselves started playing with fire and attacking infrastructure," the commander said on X.

"This time, the equation will no longer be 'an eye for an eye', just wait."

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (Karim JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

The war has lead to thousands of causalities and huge disruption to energy supplies across the globe.

Prices have been rising due to the disruption surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, which is being blocked by Iran.

President Donald Trump bizarrely referred to the area as the 'Strait of Trump' during a speech at the Future Investment Initiative Institute summit in Miami.

Speaking of the war with Iran, Trump said: "We're negotiating now, and it’d be great if we could do something, but they have to open it up. They have to open up the Strait of Trump — I mean, Hormuz. Excuse me, I'm so sorry, such a terrible mistake."

The president added: "The fake news will say he accidentally said — there's no accidents with me, not too many. If there were, we'd have a major story."