There's something about late nights that brings out the stranger side of posting on social media, and turns out, that's no different for the President of the United States.

Even by Donald Trump's standards, the man was on one on Saturday night.

In the time it takes to watch an episode of The Apprentice, the 47th President of the United States managed to post an AI-generated image of himself and JD Vance paddling shirtless in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, a photograph of Melania meaning in the aftermath of an assassination attempt, his own face superimposed onto Mount Rushmore, an attack on a senior Democrat, and a picture of himself clutching a fistful of UNO wild cards with the caption "I have all the cards."

US political commentator Harry Sisson commented on the chaos, saying: "This was all done in under an hour. The man is not well."

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Trump has big plans for the Lincoln Memorial (Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What's happening with the Lincoln Memorial?

It started at 11.03pm local time with the pool. Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, rendered shirtless by AI, wading through the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The pool itself is currently being converted, dyed 'American flag blue' using industrial grade pool surface rather than being restored to its original granite base.

Three more posts about the pool followed, including one taking aim at how it looked during Barack Obama's presidency, and an artist's impression of what the finished blue version will look like.

Then came Melania. A photograph of the First Lady smiling broadly, posted without explanation, taken in the immediate aftermath of the attempted assassination at the White House Correspondence Dinner. No context offered.

Next up was Hakeem Jeffries, the Democrat Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, who was branded 'Low IQ' and a 'thug' in a post that drew swift and predictable criticisms from across the aisle.

Could Trump be added to Mount Rushmore? (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Is Trump really being added to Mount Rushmore?

The Mount Rushmore image arrived shortly after. Trump's face added to the momentum alongside George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

Again, not a new ambition.

Trump has previously said the notion "sounds like a good idea", and in 2015 Representative Anna Paulina Luna introduced an actual bill to make it happen. It never made it past the committee stage, but the dream lives on in Trump's head, apparently.

Just to round things off, came the bizarre UNO cards post.

It's fair to say many were not amused by Trump's post as Jesus (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Did Trump post a picture of himself as Jesus?

This spree comes hot on the heels of the controversy over Trump sharing an AI image of himself that appeared to show him as Jesus Christ performing a miracle healing. When reporters pressed him on it, he explained that he thought it showed him as a doctor.

He said: "Only the fake news could come up with that one … It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better."

If you say so, president.

The leader of the free world's Truth Social feed is absolutely unmissable right now.