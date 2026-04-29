President Trump has issued yet another threat to the Iranian regime after weeks of stalled peace talks, this time sharing an AI-generated picture of himself holding an assault rifle and issuing a threatening ultimatum.

The image shared by the president promised 'no more Mr Nice Guy' if Tehran did not capitulate, after the US and Israel launched thousands of missiles and bombs against targets across the Islamic Republic since starting the war at the end of February.

More aerial assaults against targets across Iran could be carried out if the remnants of the regime are unable to 'get their act together' and sign a deal that Trump can agree to, the Truth Social post made clear.

Iran's intransigence in the face of American military superiority is clearly something that has been weighing on the president's mind in recent days, with Trump even breaking royal protocol yesterday to share King Charles III's opinion on the matter.

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President Trump claimed that Britain's King Charles agrees that Iran needs to be disarmed (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

According to the president, the British king, who never shares his opinion on divisive political topics in public, agrees with him that Iran should never be allowed a nuclear weapon.

He said: "We have militarily defeated that particular opponent, and we’re never going to let that opponent ever. Charles agrees with me even more than I do; we’re never going to let that opponent have a nuclear weapon.

"They know that, and they’ve known it right now, very powerfully."

But his Truth Social post on Wednesday morning showed that Trump's patience is running thin with the hardliners in the Islamic Republic that have caused peace talks to break down in recent weeks, with the likely AI image depicting the Iranian landscape blowing up behind Trump.

This was likely in response to an offer made by Iranian negotiators yesterday, to reopen the all-important Strait of Hormuz to international shipping - in return for a total end to hostilities.

However, this offer is untenable for President Trump, who has repeatedly stated that any deal must include commitments that would end Iran's nuclear programme, which the regime has repeatedly claimed is for domestic energy production.

While the image he shared on Truth Social appeared to be a direct threat, his words were much less direct. instead, Trump made the veiled warning that Iran had 'better get smart soon.'

Part of the reason why the president won't consider any deal that does not include nuclear restrictions is that this would make the agreement a worse deal than that signed by former President Obama in 2015.

This was later torn up by Trump in his first term, despite the decade of work put into the deal by countries around the world.

But with roughly a fifth of the world's oil and gas being held up for two months in the Strait of Hormuz, causing spiraling gas prices at home just months before the all-important midterms, it is not just the leadership in Iran facing pressure to find an end to the war.